Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona will part ways with some big names in the summer to remain compliant with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. He, however, claimed the club still had not decided which players they would sell in the summer transfer window.

Vitor Roque, Ansu Fati, and Raphinha Could Be On The List Of Barcelona Departures

After a disastrous 2023-24 season, during which they failed to win any of the four trophies they contended for, Barcelona are looking to bolster their ranks. However, due to FFP, they cannot fathom signing new players before offloading a few of their current players. That, too, for good money.

Over the last few weeks, many players have been linked with a shock Barcelona departure. But Ansu Fati, Raphinha, and Vitor Roque have been the most frequent mentions.

Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, has failed to impress this season. Xavi reportedly does not have him in his plans and the club are open to selling him. Raphinha, meanwhile, has played well, scoring six times and providing nine assists in 27 La Liga games, but Barcelona do not consider him untouchable. They believe selling Raphinha for a hefty fee will help them mitigate FFP struggles.

Lastly, there is Roque, whose agent recently threatened Barcelona with a shock summer exit. He claimed Xavi did not even speak with the player and was not giving him the opportunity he needed to develop. Barcelona have not responded but it would not be surprising if they choose to ship him off to the highest bidder.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Barca Have Yet To Finalize List Of Departures

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano admitted that Barcelona had plans to sell but still had not finalized the departure list.

Romano started with Roque, saying:

“Deco has not decided anything on the future of Vitor Roque yet. There will be a meeting between all parties in the next days, discussions will follow with all parties involved to decide on the player’s future. Some patience is needed on this case among many, many rumours.

“Still, with Financial Fair Play concerns, Barcelona will have to sell some players this summer of course. However, for now I can guarantee they have not decided anything yet, every day on media it looks like one player is leaving but the reality is that at the moment it’s still quiet.”

He concluded:

“For example, Ansu Fati remains one of the players expected to leave and let’s see what kind of proposals they will receive for Raphinha.”

Barcelona, who are in second place in La Liga rankings, picked up a solid 2-0 win in their last outing on Monday (May 13). They will visit Almeria for their next La Liga encounter on May 16.