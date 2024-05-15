Scoring a goal is the most sacred thing in soccer. There is nothing more important than applying that final touch that takes the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. However, while celebrating the scorers, we must not disregard those who played the final pass. We must also reserve some of the praise for the creators, the assist providers.

Today, we will take a look at the most gifted creators currently operating in La Liga. Continue reading to meet the five players who have recorded the most assists in the 2023-24 La Liga season.

#5 Savio (Girona): 9 Assists

Girona FC have been enjoying a record-breaking La Liga campaign. This City Group soccer club have amassed 75 points from 36 games and are currently in third place in the La Liga rankings. With fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao 13 points behind, Girona will play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time next season. It has been a great team effort, but versatile winger Savio deserves a special shoutout.

The way the 20-year-old has handled tricky opponents has been exemplary, with him often besting them with his fancy feet before scoring or setting up his teammates. Playing 35 games, Savio has scored eight times and provided nine assists in La Liga. He has also recorded 174 progressive carries — more than anyone else on this list.

#4 Raphinha (Barcelona): 9 Assists

Unlike the other four players on this list, Raphinha has not been a guaranteed start for La Liga this season. Thanks to Lamine Yamal, he has often warmed the benches, starting only 16 matches so far. Despite his lack of minutes, Raphinha has emerged as Barcelona’s leading assist provider, chipping in with nine assists in 27 games. The former Leeds United winger has also scored six league goals.

Raphinha has clearly been in fine form for Barcelona, but according to reports, his future is up in the air. Due to the Blaugrana’s poor economic state, they have to sell a few players in the summer transfer window, and Raphinha could be one of the big names to go if the club receive a suitable offer.

#3 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo): 9 Assists

By far the most experienced player on this list, 36-year-old Iago Aspas is enjoying another brilliant campaign for Celta Vigo. The former Spain international has been Vigo’s Creator-in-Chief in La Liga this season, recording nine assists in 32 games. Aspas has also been quite sharp in front of goal, netting eight times in the Spanish top flight.

Aspas, who has spent 13 years at Celta Vigo across two spells, has so far played in 354 La Liga matches, scoring 154 times and providing 64 assists. His contract with Celta expires in June 2025.

#2 Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao): 10 Assists

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has become one of the most sought-after attackers in La Liga. Like his brother Inaki, Nico also packs an abundance of pace and arguably produces better end product. This season, Williams has showcased his ability to find the final pass, recording 10 assists in 29 matches. He has also chipped in with four goals.

The 21-year-old is reportedly on Barcelona’s wishlist for the summer window. However, since he still has over three years (June 2027) remaining on his contract, the Blaugrana have to table a pretty sizable offer to convince Bilbao to sell.

#1 Alex Baena (Villarreal): 13 Assists

Villarreal’s gifted attacking midfielder Alex Baena leads the pack, that too by a healthy three-assist margin. The 22-year-old has played 33 matches in La Liga this season, providing an impressive 13 assists. Baena has also chipped in with a couple of goals in 2023-24.

Baena has played 160 progressive passes in La Liga, more than any other player on this list. He has also created 92 key passes, won 21 tackles, and completed 13 interceptions. Baena’s performances have made him a hot topic in the highest echelon of European soccer. It will not be surprising if Villarreal draw an offer or two for their youngster in the summer transfer window.