When injuries happen during training camp, teams still have enough time to sign free agents to replenish their roster. On Wednesday, it was announced that Marlon Humphrey needed foot surgery and will miss “a little over a month.” While that is not ideal for the Ravens, they wasted no time in signing veteran depth.

Baltimore signed Ronald Darby to a one-year, $3.2 million deal for the 2023 season. He played in five games last season for the Broncos. Darby tore his ACL and was released in March. Humphrey won’t be lost for the season, but the Ravens secondary is dealing with multiple injuries. Adding veteran depth was a move they had to make.

Ronald Darby will be heading into his ninth season this year, his first with the Baltimore Ravens



According to head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have not determined how much time Marlon Humphrey will miss. His surgery only happened on Wednesday, The team has to give the All-Pro CB some time to recover from the surgery to truly assess his rehab timeline. With the injuries they had before Humphey’s surgery, signing Ronald Darby seemed like a no-brainer.

Despite playing just five games for Denver last season, Darby did play 11 games for them in 2021 and 16 games for the Commanders in 2020. Darby will almost certainly be a starter for the Ravens while Marlon Humphrey is out. Their secondary is banged up throughout training camp, but there’s time to heal before the season starts in roughly three weeks.

We have signed CB Ronald Darby to a one year deal‼️ Welcome to Baltimore, @realronalddarby ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iVh4R3G6jC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2023



At the moment, the Ravens are also without Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, and Arthur Maulet in their secondary. This is not how they wanted training camp to go, but injuries are a part of the game. Football players have a next-man-up mentality and that’s what the Ravens must do. Marlon Humphrey and the other injured player will return eventually. For the time being, their backups and new signings need to mesh quickly before the regular season begins.