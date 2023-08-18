NFL

Baltimore signed veteran CB Ronald Darby after Marlon Humphrey’s foot injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ronald Darby Broncos pic 1
Ronald Darby Broncos pic 1

When injuries happen during training camp, teams still have enough time to sign free agents to replenish their roster. On Wednesday, it was announced that Marlon Humphrey needed foot surgery and will miss “a little over a month.” While that is not ideal for the Ravens, they wasted no time in signing veteran depth. 

Baltimore signed Ronald Darby to a one-year, $3.2 million deal for the 2023 season. He played in five games last season for the Broncos. Darby tore his ACL and was released in March. Humphrey won’t be lost for the season, but the Ravens secondary is dealing with multiple injuries. Adding veteran depth was a move they had to make.

Ronald Darby will be heading into his ninth season this year, his first with the Baltimore Ravens


According to head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have not determined how much time Marlon Humphrey will miss. His surgery only happened on Wednesday, The team has to give the All-Pro CB some time to recover from the surgery to truly assess his rehab timeline. With the injuries they had before Humphey’s surgery, signing Ronald Darby seemed like a no-brainer.

Despite playing just five games for Denver last season, Darby did play 11 games for them in 2021 and 16 games for the Commanders in 2020. Darby will almost certainly be a starter for the Ravens while Marlon Humphrey is out. Their secondary is banged up throughout training camp, but there’s time to heal before the season starts in roughly three weeks.


At the moment, the Ravens are also without Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, and Arthur Maulet in their secondary. This is not how they wanted training camp to go, but injuries are a part of the game. Football players have a next-man-up mentality and that’s what the Ravens must do. Marlon Humphrey and the other injured player will return eventually. For the time being, their backups and new signings need to mesh quickly before the regular season begins.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
i 2
NFL

LATEST Javonte Williams To Play 10-12 Plays In Saturday’s Preseason Game

Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Haason Reddick needs to have thumb surgery, but there’s optimism he can still be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h

In the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL. They had an elite amount of pass-rushing talent that helped them reach the…

Russell Wison Broncos pic
NFL
Russell Wilson knows that head coach Sean Payton will help improve the Broncos’ offense in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h

During the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos were 5-12, last in the AFC West. They had first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett controlling the offense. Denver finished the season averaging (16.9)…

Treylon Burks Titans pic
NFL
Titans’ Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain at practice yesterday and should only miss ‘a few weeks’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 17 2023
Davante Adams Raiders white uni pic
NFL
Raiders’ Davante Adams returned to practice today after an injury scare last week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2023
rsz ap23223848701343
NFL
George Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson, Ryan Clark Says
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 16 2023
dims.apnews
NFL
Miles Sanders To Miss Entire Preseason With Nagging Groin Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 16 2023
Arrow to top