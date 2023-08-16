NFL

Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey could miss the start of the season with a foot injury that requires surgery

Zach Wolpin
In 2017, the Baltimore Ravens took CB Marlon Humphrey in the first round out of Alabama. Over his first two seasons, he made scattered starts for Baltimore. Since 2019, he’s been a full-time starter for the Ravens. Humphrey has played six seasons for the Ravens and has three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection.

According to Mike Garafolo, Marlon Humphrey could miss the start of the season for Baltimore. The 27-year-old is dealing with a foot injury that he sustained at yesterday’s joint practice with Washington. The injury is serious enough that Humphrey is getting surgery today to be back as soon as possible.

Marlon Humphrey will likely miss the first few games of the season for the Baltimore Ravens


In 2021, Marlon Humphrey played in 12 games for the Ravens. His season was cut short due to a pectoral tear. The All-Pro CB followed up that campaign with a strong 2022 season where he played in all 17 games for the Ravens. He had 3 interceptions, 7 passes deflected, 1 forced fumble, and 71 combined tackles,

The 27-year-old also earned his first Pro Bowl selection since the 2020 season. With Humphrey having surgery today, backup CBs for the Ravens are going to need to make a big impact. Baltimore’s other starting CB Rock Ya-Sin is out with an undisclosed injury. Younger players are going to get valuable reps during the preseason for the Ravens with their starting CBs out.


Damian Williams, a backup CB for the Ravens, is out until at least October with an ankle injury. Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kevon Seymour should see increased reps with the injuries to their CB room. Losing Marlon Humphrey is not ideal to start the Ravens’ season. Baltimore opens their season at home vs the Texans in Week 1.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
