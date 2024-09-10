Last week, French Football announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Favorites Vinicius Jr., Rodri, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe all made the list, whereas the two most decorated players in Ballon d’Or history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, were left off for the first time since 2003.

Ronaldo and Messi’s omission made headlines, and deservedly so. However, it was not a great shock, as both are in their twilight years and are operating outside of Europe. The shock is reserved for players who played well in 2023-24 but still could not crack the shortlist. Read on to meet five players who, we believe, should have been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

#5 Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid/Spain

Kicking off the list is Spain and AC Milan forward Alvaro Morata. The former Real Madrid center-forward enjoyed a remarkable 2023-24 season for club and country. For Atletico Madrid, Morata featured in 48 games across competitions, scoring 21 times and providing five assists. Had it not been for Morata’s 15 goals and four assists in La Liga, Atletico would have had a difficult time qualifying for the Champions League.

Over the summer, Morata captained Spain to the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). The forward only scored once in the tournament, but the way he led the side was praiseworthy.

#4 Julian Alvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Another shocking emission from the 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist, Manchester City and Argentina ace Julian Alvarez had a remarkable 2023-24 campaign. Although he did not start every game, Alvarez put up decent numbers on the board for his team. He played 54 games for Man City in all competitions, scoring 19 times and 13 assists. His 11 goals and nine assists in 36 Premier League appearances went a long way in helping City clinch the title ahead of Arsenal.

Over the summer, Alvarez represented Argentina in the 2024 Copa America. He scored twice in five games as La Albiceleste defended their continental crown.

#3 Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool/Netherlands

Liverpool fell short last season, failing to win the Premier League, Europa League, or the FA Cup. The Reds, however, did not finish without a trophy, with them snatching the Carabao Cup at Chelsea’s expense. They also finished third in the Premier League rankings and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk was integral to everything the Reds did last season. He stood like a rock at the back, helping his team hold their own against skilled attackers. He also showed his adventurous side, chipping in with important goals. The Dutchman, who also reached the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final with his country, played 48 games for the Reds in all competitions, scoring four times.

#2 Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Liverpool did not win anything big last season, but that was not for a lack of trying on Mohamed Salah’s part. The Egypt international was easily the Reds’ best forward in all competitions in the 2023-24 season, not only scoring excellent goals but also popping up with key assists.

The 32-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool, played 44 games for the club in all competitions. He scored a team-best 25 times and provided 14 assists. With such stats, Salah deserved to feature on the 30-man shortlist for Ballon d’Or 2024.

#1 Rodrygo – Real Madrid/Brazil

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo was easily the most shocking omission from the 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist. The talented winger played well throughout the 2023-24 season, chipping in with 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances across competitions. His goals and assists helped Los Blancos win La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Rodrygo’s omission has stirred up a bit of controversy, with Brazil legend Neymar calling him one of the best players in the world. The 23-year-old has also been vocal, saying he should have been on that exclusive list.