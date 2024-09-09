France Legend Bixente Lizarazu has criticized Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe’s recent performances, claiming the French captain is not as intimidating as he used to be. Lizarazu suspects Mbappe is anxious about his form, which is keeping him from playing his best game.

Kylian Mbappe Has Not Been At His Best For Real Madrid & France

Arguably the best player in the world, Mbappe, captained France as they embarked upon their 2024 European Championship journey in Germany. He broke his nose in the first game of the tournament, missed the second match because of it, and played the remainder of the tournament with a mask on. The jet-heeled attacker lacked the explosiveness associated with him and ended the competition with just one goal, which came from the penalty spot against Poland. France exited the tournament in the semi-finals after losing 2-1 to Spain.

After EURO 2024, Mbappe made his highly anticipated switch to Real Madrid. He scored on his debut, helping Los Blancos to a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. However, he struggled to be as prolific in La Liga. After failing to score in three consecutive games, Mbappe found the back of the net twice as Los Merengues beat Real Betis 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu before the international break.

Mbappe, unfortunately, could not carry his confidence over to international soccer. He cut a frustrating figure as Italy beat France 3-1 in Nations League A Group 2.

Bixente Lizarazu Criticizes Kylian Mbappe’s Performances

Analyzing Mbappe’s recent showings and the criticism he has received from fans, Lizarazu wrote in his L’Equipe column:

“You can’t be insensitive to the feelings of the French team’s supporters, to the frustrations they may have, to the questions they may have. You have to try to answer them, give them hope, it’s part of the job and the emotional connection you have to have with your fans.

“Perhaps he is less serene than usual, more tense because he is slow to find the best footballing version of himself. Mbappe is no longer as explosive or decisive as he was. He remains a very good scorer, a very good player of course, but he is no longer scary as before.”

Mbappe will look to bring fans back into his corner this Monday (September 9), when France takes on Belgium in their second Group 2 encounter at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.