Every player worth his salt dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or one day. However, laying hands on the most coveted accolade in soccer is easier said than done. One must fend off competition from the best players in the world to get into the shortlist. Then, they must keep their head down and prove to the selectors that they are worthy of being called the best player in the world.

As we have witnessed throughout history — most recently in 2024 —, some players fail to make the Ballon d’Or shortlist despite giving their all throughout the year. The only way to guarantee inclusion is to deliver performances that remove the room for speculation.

In today’s article, we will check out some legends who became a frequent contender by delivering jaw-dropping performances year after year. Here are the top five players with the most Ballon d’Or nominations in history:

#5 Karim Benzema: 12 Nominations

One of the finest goalscorers of the 21st century, Karim Benzema has made the Ballon d’Or shortlist a whopping 12 times. He has received four more nominations than arguably the best player in France’s soccer history, Zinedine Zidane.

After falling short the past 10 times, Benzema finally ended his wait for the Ballon d’Or in 2022. He enjoyed his best-ever season with Real Madrid in 2021-22, scoring 44 times and providing 15 assists in 46 games across competitions. His goals and assists helped Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League trophy, the La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana.

#4 Johan Cruyff: 12 Nominations

Ajax, Barcelona, and Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff earned 12 Ballon d’Or nominations during his illustrious career, winning the coveted Golden Ball thrice. He won his first one after helping Ajax to the European Cup at the end of the 1970-71 season. The second one came in 1973 after he led Ajax to an Eredivisie-European Cup double. The last one, meanwhile, arrived in 1974, following his La Liga triumph with Barcelona.

An attacking midfielder by trait, Johan Cruyff revolutionized soccer, teaching the world the craft of playing not only with their feet but also their mind. He was equally successful as a manager, winning four La Liga titles and the European Cup with Barcelona among other honors.

#3 Paolo Maldini: 13 Nominations

One club man Paolo Maldini deservedly earned 13 Ballon d’Or nominations over the course of his illustrious senior-team career between 1985 and 2009. Shockingly, the selectors never deemed him good enough to stand on the top step and accept the Golden Ball.

Maldini spent his entire career at Serie A club AC Milan. Rising through the club’s ranks, the Italy icon secured his professional contract in 1985, and the rest, as they say, is history. The legendary left-back played a staggering 901 games for AC Milan, scoring 33 times and providing 43 assists. He won 26 trophies with the Rossoneri, including five European Cups/Champions Leagues and seven Serie A titles.

#2 Lionel Messi: 16 Nominations

The most decorated player in the history of soccer, Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or a whopping 16 times. More impressively, the Argentine genius won the coveted accolade a record eight times, finished second on five occasions, and came third once. He finished outside of the top three in just two instances.

The Barcelona icon won four consecutive Ballon d’Or awards between 2009 and 2012. In that period, he had won three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues, among other honors. His next one came in 2015 after Barcelona won another Treble. He won two more in 2019 and 2021, before wrapping it up with his eighth win in 2023. Messi’s last Ballon d’Or arrived after he led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo: 18 Nominations

Cristiano Ronaldo may have lost to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or race, but the Portugal icon has the edge when it comes to nominations. The Al-Nassr superstar has been nominated for the Golden Ball a record 18 times, emerging as the award’s most frequent contender. The former Real Madrid man has five Ballon d’Or awards to his name, with only Messi winning the award more times than him.

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or as a Manchester United player in 2008. He took home the trophy after winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the Carabao Cup with United in 2007-08. Ronaldo’s next four came during his nine-year stay at Real Madrid (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017). The victory in 2016 must have been the most special one for Ronaldo, as he secured the award after winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.