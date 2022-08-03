Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

Baaeed is the best racehorse on the planet at the moment, so it’s no shock to see him heading the current standings for the 2022 Cartier Horse Of The Year. You can see the full list of categories and points below – if successful, Baaeed will join the likes of Frankel, Golden Horn and Enable as past winners of the Cartier Horse Of The Year award.
Baaeed Tops The Horse Of The Year Standings
Baaeed is currently propping up the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings making it nine wins from nine runs when landing the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood recently.
The William Haggas-trained 4-year-old heads the standings on 128 points and is a massive 40 points in front of recent Goodwood Cup winner Kyprios, State Of Rest and Coral-Eclipse hero Vadeni, who heads the Three-Year-Old Colt section. (See the full standings and categories below)
Baaeed, who has now won over £2m in total prize money during his 9-race career, extended his winning run to nine when taking the G1 Sussex Stakes and in the process landed his fifth Group One race.
His next assignment will be in the Juddmonte International at York races on August 17th, where he’s a warm-order to make it 10 straight wins.
Baaeed’s Career In Numbers
Runs: 9
Wins: 9
Group One Wins: 5
Total Prize Money: £2,055,182
Current Cartier Awards Standings and Categories
Cartier Horse Of The Year
- 128 Baaeed
- 88 State Of Rest
- 88 Vadeni
- 88 Kyprios
- 80 Coroebus
- 76 Nashwa
- 76 Native Trail
- 76 Tuesday
- 72 Cachet
- 64 Desert Crown
- 64 Modern Games
- 64 Pyledriver
Cartier Older Horse
- 128 Baaeed
- 88 State Of Rest
- 64 Pyledriver
- 52 Real World
- 48 Dreamloper
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
- 88 Vadeni
- 80 Coroebus
- 76 Native Trail
- 64 Desert Crown
- 64 Modern Games
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
- 76 Nashwa
- 76 Tuesday
- 72 Cachet
- 56 Prosperous Voyage
- 48 Inspiral
- 48 Magical Lagoon
Cartier Sprinter
- 48 Naval Crown
- 32 Alcohol Free
- 32 Nature Strip
- 32 Perfect Power
- 31 A Case Of You
Cartier Stayer
- 88 Kyprios
- 44 Stradivarius
- 28 Quickthorn
- 24 Loft
- 24 Mojo Star
Cartier Horse Of The Year Recent Winners
- 2021 – St Mark’s Basilica
- 2020 – Ghaiyyath
- 2019 – Enable
- 2018 – Roaring Lion
- 2017 – Enable
- 2016 – Minding
- 2015 – Golden Horn
- 2014 – Kingman
- 2013 – Treve
- 2012 – Frankel
- 2011 – Frankel
- 2010 – Goldikova
Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes
