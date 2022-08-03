Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Baaeed is the best racehorse on the planet at the moment, so it’s no shock to see him heading the current standings for the 2022 Cartier Horse Of The Year. You can see the full list of categories and points below – if successful, Baaeed will join the likes of Frankel, Golden Horn and Enable as past winners of the Cartier Horse Of The Year award.

Baaeed Tops The Horse Of The Year Standings

Baaeed is currently propping up the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings making it nine wins from nine runs when landing the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood recently.

The William Haggas-trained 4-year-old heads the standings on 128 points and is a massive 40 points in front of recent Goodwood Cup winner Kyprios, State Of Rest and Coral-Eclipse hero Vadeni, who heads the Three-Year-Old Colt section. (See the full standings and categories below)

Baaeed, who has now won over £2m in total prize money during his 9-race career, extended his winning run to nine when taking the G1 Sussex Stakes and in the process landed his fifth Group One race.

His next assignment will be in the Juddmonte International at York races on August 17th, where he’s a warm-order to make it 10 straight wins.

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 5

Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Current Cartier Awards Standings and Categories

Cartier Horse Of The Year



128 Baaeed

Baaeed 88 State Of Rest

State Of Rest 88 Vadeni

Vadeni 88 Kyprios

Kyprios 80 Coroebus

Coroebus 76 Nashwa

Nashwa 76 Native Trail

Native Trail 76 Tuesday

Tuesday 72 Cachet

Cachet 64 Desert Crown

Desert Crown 64 Modern Games

Modern Games 64 Pyledriver

Cartier Older Horse

128 Baaeed

Baaeed 88 State Of Rest

State Of Rest 64 Pyledriver

Pyledriver 52 Real World

Real World 48 Dreamloper

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

88 Vadeni

Vadeni 80 Coroebus

Coroebus 76 Native Trail

Native Trail 64 Desert Crown

Desert Crown 64 Modern Games

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

76 Nashwa

Nashwa 76 Tuesday

Tuesday 72 Cachet

Cachet 56 Prosperous Voyage

Prosperous Voyage 48 Inspiral

Inspiral 48 Magical Lagoon

Cartier Sprinter

48 Naval Crown

Naval Crown 32 Alcohol Free

Alcohol Free 32 Nature Strip

Nature Strip 32 Perfect Power

Perfect Power 31 A Case Of You

Cartier Stayer

88 Kyprios

Kyprios 44 Stradivarius

Stradivarius 28 Quickthorn

Quickthorn 24 Loft

Loft 24 Mojo Star

Cartier Horse Of The Year Recent Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica

2020 – Ghaiyyath

2019 – Enable

2018 – Roaring Lion

2017 – Enable

2016 – Minding

2015 – Golden Horn

2014 – Kingman

2013 – Treve

2012 – Frankel

2011 – Frankel

2010 – Goldikova

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

