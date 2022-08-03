Countries
Home News baaeed the banker to be named cartier horse of the year

Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

Updated

1 hour ago

on

baaeed

Baaeed is the best racehorse on the planet at the moment, so it’s no shock to see him heading the current standings for the 2022 Cartier Horse Of The Year. You can see the full list of categories and points below – if successful, Baaeed will join the likes of Frankel, Golden Horn and Enable as past winners of the Cartier Horse Of The Year award.

Baaeed Tops The Horse Of The Year Standings

Baaeed is currently propping up the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings making it nine wins from nine runs when landing the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood recently.

Baaeed min
Baaeed

The William Haggas-trained 4-year-old heads the standings on 128 points and is a massive 40 points in front of recent Goodwood Cup winner Kyprios, State Of Rest and Coral-Eclipse hero Vadeni, who heads the Three-Year-Old Colt section. (See the full standings and categories below)

Baaeed, who has now won over £2m in total prize money during his 9-race career, extended his winning run to nine when taking the G1 Sussex Stakes and in the process landed his fifth Group One race.

His next assignment will be in the Juddmonte International at York races on August 17th, where he’s a warm-order to make it 10 straight wins.

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9
Wins: 9
Group One Wins: 5
Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Current Cartier Awards Standings and Categories

Baaeed is now favourite in the Juddmonte International odds after Desert Crown was ruled out

Cartier Horse Of The Year

  • 128 Baaeed
  • 88 State Of Rest
  • 88 Vadeni
  • 88 Kyprios
  • 80 Coroebus
  • 76 Nashwa
  • 76 Native Trail
  • 76 Tuesday
  • 72 Cachet
  • 64 Desert Crown
  • 64 Modern Games
  • 64 Pyledriver

Cartier Older Horse

  • 128 Baaeed
  • 88 State Of Rest
  • 64 Pyledriver
  • 52 Real World
  • 48 Dreamloper

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

  • 88 Vadeni
  • 80 Coroebus
  • 76 Native Trail
  • 64 Desert Crown
  • 64 Modern Games

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

  • 76 Nashwa
  • 76 Tuesday
  • 72 Cachet
  • 56 Prosperous Voyage
  • 48 Inspiral
  • 48 Magical Lagoon

Cartier Sprinter

  • 48 Naval Crown
  • 32 Alcohol Free
  • 32 Nature Strip
  • 32 Perfect Power
  • 31 A Case Of You

Cartier Stayer

  • 88 Kyprios
  • 44 Stradivarius
  • 28 Quickthorn
  • 24 Loft
  • 24 Mojo Star

Cartier Horse Of The Year Recent Winners

  • 2021 – St Mark’s Basilica
  • 2020 – Ghaiyyath
  • 2019 – Enable
  • 2018 – Roaring Lion
  • 2017 – Enable
  • 2016 – Minding
  • 2015 – Golden Horn
  • 2014 – Kingman
  • 2013 – Treve
  • 2012 – Frankel
  • 2011 – Frankel
  • 2010 – Goldikova

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

