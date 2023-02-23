NBA

Atlanta Hawks John Collins Ruled Out For Friday’s Game

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Collins
Collins

The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players, John Collins, for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The talented forward will be sitting out due to him being in the concussion protocol.

 

Collins has been having a down year after signing a massive extension in last year’s offseason. He is  averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

While the severity of the concussion is unknown, the team has decided to he will be out for Friday’s game against the Cavs as a precautionary measure.

Losing Collins is undoubtedly a blow to the Hawks’ chances of winning the game. He is a versatile player who can score from inside and outside the paint and rebound.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/Yvpe4rhygJbe_uGbD6nqlXSqnBQ=/0x0:1920x1080/1200x800/filters:focal(876x51:1182x357)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/67085784/2021_ATL_Hawks_Trae_John.5.jpg

Despite this setback, the Hawks still have a strong roster and will look to other players to step up in Collins’ absence. Trae Young, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been playing well recently and will need to continue their strong performances if the Hawks hope to win. Newly acquired forward Saddiq Bey will likely start in Collins’ stead.

Injuries are a part of every team’s season, and the Hawks will need to rely on their depth to overcome Collins’ absence.

The Hawks will hope that John Collins recovers quickly and can return to the lineup as soon as possible. Until then, the team will need to come together and play as a unit to continue their winning ways without him.

The Atlanta Hawks are a team to watch in the second half of the NBA season. After firing coach Nate MacMillan, the team will look to improve. The Hawks are -150 to make the playoffs according to Georgia sportsbooks. Even in a tough Eastern Conference, the Hawks should be playoff bound.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Bronny
NBA

LATEST NBA Draft Expert Expects Bronny James As 2024 Top-10 Pick

Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023
jacque vaughn
NBA
Brooklyn Nets Interim Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Gets Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 21 2023

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly extended the contract of interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. According to Senior EPSN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn’s contract will take him through the 2026-2027…

Ball
NBA
Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball To Be Shut Down For The Rest Of The Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 21 2023

Lonzo Ball, the talented point guard for the Chicago Bulls, has reportedly been shut down for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season.   Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will not…

LeBron James Injury All Star
NBA
LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Being Forced Off In All-Star Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 20 2023
Kevin Love
NBA
Kevin Love Set To Sign For Miami Heat Following Cleveland Cavaliers Release
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023
NBA
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Nobody In The NBA Could Beat Him 1-On-1
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023
JWT7R7B72FGORJ7QA3RHD3DUXI
NBA
Celtics owner told Jaylen Brown he would not be traded for Kevin Durant
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 17 2023
Arrow to top