Atlanta Hawks John Collins Ruled Out For Friday’s Game

The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players, John Collins, for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The talented forward will be sitting out due to him being in the concussion protocol.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland: John Collins (concussion protocol): Out pic.twitter.com/yrC5CtMxW9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 23, 2023

Collins has been having a down year after signing a massive extension in last year’s offseason. He is averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

While the severity of the concussion is unknown, the team has decided to he will be out for Friday’s game against the Cavs as a precautionary measure.

Losing Collins is undoubtedly a blow to the Hawks’ chances of winning the game. He is a versatile player who can score from inside and outside the paint and rebound.

Despite this setback, the Hawks still have a strong roster and will look to other players to step up in Collins’ absence. Trae Young, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been playing well recently and will need to continue their strong performances if the Hawks hope to win. Newly acquired forward Saddiq Bey will likely start in Collins’ stead.

Injuries are a part of every team’s season, and the Hawks will need to rely on their depth to overcome Collins’ absence.

The Hawks will hope that John Collins recovers quickly and can return to the lineup as soon as possible. Until then, the team will need to come together and play as a unit to continue their winning ways without him.

