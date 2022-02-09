Aston Villa host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night and both teams will be looking to pick up a vital win here.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Neither side have been at their best in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. Villa have lost three of their last six league matches and Leeds are heading into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six league matches. Both teams are quite evenly matched on current form and this should be a fascinating encounter. The last six meetings between these two sides have produced two wins each for Aston Villa and Leeds United and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw. Check out the best Aston Villa vs Leeds betting offers

Check out our Aston Villa vs Leeds prediction

When does Aston Villa vs Leeds United kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Leeds kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 9th of February, at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Team News

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa are without Marvelous Nakamba because of an injury.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Leeds: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Leeds team news

Meanwhile, Leeds United are without Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper because of injuries.

Leeds predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

