“I got angriest with him” – Lionel Messi Names Arch-Rival He Could Not Stand Facing During His Barcelona Days

Sushan Chakraborty
Lionel Messi And Sergio Ramos
Arguably the greatest player in history, Lionel Messi, has revealed he did not have a good relationship with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos during his Barcelona days. The Argentina icon admitted he fought with Ramos “a lot” and their clashes during ‘El Clasicos’ were always “intense.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona share a storied rivalry. These two teams represent Spain versus Catalonia — a domestic feud that has lasted for centuries. When these two ideologically different teams meet, three points are not the only thing on the line. Honor and nationalism are also at play.

Having moved to Catalonia at the start of his youth career, Messi has always served as the region’s poster boy. The fact that he emerged as one of the finest players in history is a matter of great pride for people in Barcelona.

Ramos, meanwhile, spent his early years in Andalusia, playing for Sevilla. But the center-back did not take long to become an icon of Real Madrid. The two legendary, fiercely competitive, soccer players left their all on the pitch when Real Madrid and Barcelona locked horns, which inevitably led to conflict.

Lionel Messi Says He Got “Angriest” With Sergio Ramos During Barcelona Days

Ramos and Messi were ‘El Clasico’ rivals for over 15 years. They clashed, exchanging words and blows, adding a new degree to the iconic rivalry. Now, after all these years, Messi has opened up about it, calling Ramos his fiercest foe.

Speaking on the Willing For Everything podcast, the Inter Miami star confessed (via The Daily Star):

I fought a lot with Sergio Ramos.

He was the player I got the angriest with. Later we were team-mates, but we always clashed in the derbies, they were intense.

Messi, 37, has faced Ramos, 38, 44 times across his illustrious career. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner won 19 matches against him, drawing nine and losing the remaining 16 times.

Interestingly, both Ramos and Messi left Spain in the summer of 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. They played together for a couple of years at the Parc des Princes, winning two Ligue 1 titles and one French Super Cup.

