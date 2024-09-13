Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed although Arsenal admires Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, they were nowhere close to signing him in the 2024-25 summer transfer window. The Italian, however, has suggested that things could fall into place next summer.

Arsenal Were Expected To Sign A Striker This Summer

Arsenal’s natural center-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah chipped in with just nine goals in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Kai Havertz (13 goals) and Bukayo Saka (16 goals) did excellent damage control, but naturally could not hide the absence of a clinical center-forward.

There was the expectation that Mikel Arteta would finally have an efficient striker at his disposal this season. According to reports, the North London club was tracking many top center-forwards, including Ivan Toney (joined Al-Ahli), Victor Osimhen (joined Galatasaray), and Gyokeres. Not only did Arsenal refrain from going after any of the three players but they opted not to bolster their center-forward position altogether.

Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Viktor Gyokeres Deal Did Not Materialize

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, explained why Arsenal did not sign Gyokeres or any of the other high-profile strikers on their shortlist.

The Italian journalist revealed:

“Viktor Gyokeres continues to show his excellent form for both Sporting and for the Swedish national team, but was he close to joining any club this summer? From what I’m hearing, there was never really something close or concrete in terms of proper negotiations.

“There was obviously some interest, but clubs were not willing to spend something crazy like €100m, his release clause, this summer. There was strong interest, especially from England, for example Arsenal at the beginning of the summer were considering strikers. Benjamin Sesko was someone they were keen on, Victor Osimhen was an opportunity, then Gyokeres as well, but ultimately they decided not to spend that kind of money on that position.”

He added:

“Maybe next summer that will change, but for this summer Arsenal didn’t want to make that kind of investment for a number 9. Gyokeres remains appreciated, also by many clubs around Europe, but this summer no one was willing to pay his release clause, and so he was never close to leaving Sporting. His club were never going to accept something like €50-60m despite what some reports were saying, so let’s respect Sporting now at the start of the season and see what happens and if things can change in the future.”

Gyokeres, 26, enjoyed his best-ever season at Sporting CP in 2023-24, scoring 43 goals in 50 games. He has had an equally blistering start this term, netting seven times in four matches.