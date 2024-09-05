Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal will keep a close eye on Fabio Vieira’s performances during his loan spell at FC Porto. After assessing his performances, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will have a conversation with Vieira and his representatives, clearly stating whether he has a future in North London.

Fabio Vieira Has Joined Porto After Failing To Thrive At Arsenal

In July 2022, Arsenal spent €35 million ($38.8 million) to sign Vieira from Portuguese club FC Porto. A gifted attacking midfielder, the 24-year-old was expected to give stiff competition to Arsenal No. 10 Martin Odegaard. However, that did not turn out to be the case.

He played in 22 Premier League games in his debut season, starting only three of them. Vieira scored once and provided two assists. Things became direr in the 2023-24 season, as he only appeared in 17 games in all competitions, netting twice and claiming three assists.

Not content with his development in London, Vieira requested to go out in search of opportunities, and Arsenal was quick to approve his request.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Mikel Arteta Will Decide Fabio Vieira’s Future In 2025

The Portugal U21 midfielder will spend the upcoming year at Porto. As per Romano, his performances will determine whether he has a future at Arsenal.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

“Firstly, it’s time for him to return to playing regular football every week, which is the expectation with the loan to Porto, and something he hasn’t been able to achieve to this point with Arsenal. The loan deal will also allow Arsenal to monitor his progress over the course of the 2024/25 season and then assess things again in 2025.

“At that point there will need to be a conversation between Mikel Arteta, the player and his representatives. By then, the attacking midfielder will be 25 years of age and a definitive decision about his career one way or the other will need to be made.”

He concluded by adding:

“I can guarantee that no plans are in place at the moment and no final decision has been made for Fabio Vieira.

“This is why the move is a straight loan.”

Vieira came through Porto’s ranks before earning his first professional contract in June 2020. Before his switch to Arsenal, he had appeared in 76 games, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists.