Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 Clubs That Admire Gunners’ Benchwarmer Jakub Kiwior

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Serie A clubs AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli all appreciate Arsenal left-back Jakub Kiwior. The Italian journalist, however, dismissed concrete talks, claiming the Gunners had not yet received an offer for the Polish defender.

Jakub Kiwior Has Struggled For Minutes Since Joining Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a man of order. He has a set game plan and players he trusts to carry them out. Unfortunately, Kiwior, who joined the north London outfit in January 2023, has yet to become one of Arteta’s key players. The Spanish tactician alternated Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back last season, thus limiting Kiwior to sporadic appearances.

In the 2023-24 Premier League season, Kiwior featured in only 20 games for Arsenal. He started only 11 games and came off the bench in nine, amassing only 945 minutes of soccer. He, however, did not disappoint in the matches he featured in, producing a solid defensive showing and recording one goal and three assists along the way.

3 Serie A Clubs Want Kiwior But Arteta Still Trusts Player

Due to Kiwior’s lack of minutes, news outlets have consistently linked him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Renowned journalist Romano addressed said links, saying while Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli admired the work he did at Spezia, they had not tabled a concrete offer for him.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote:

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a possible exit from Arsenal again, and he’s always being linked with Italian clubs after his impressive form when he was in Serie A with Spezia. 

However, it’s not something concrete or close so far. AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli all appreciate Kiwior, they know him well since he was at Spezia but that’s it at the moment. Arsenal have still received no formal proposal for Kiwior and he remains a player trusted by Mikel Arteta.”

Before switching over to London, Kiwior spent one-and-a-half years at Serie A side Spezia. The 24-year-old defender played 43 games for the club across competitions, proving his mettle as a center-back, a defensive midfielder, and a left midfielder.

Arrow to top