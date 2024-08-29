Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation amid reports linking Aaron Ramsdale with a move away from the club. According to Romano, the Gunners already have a replacement in mind if Ramsdale leaves the Emirates Stadium in the last couple of days of the summer transfer window.

To the shock of many, Arsenal, under the instruction of Mikel Arteta, signed David Raya from Brentford last season. Raya initially joined on a one-year deal with an obligation to buy at the end of his term. The Spaniard immediately displaced then-first-choice goalkeeper Ramsdale, restricting him to sporadic appearances.

Raya finished the 2023-24 Premier League season with 16 clean sheets in 32 games, winning the Golden Glove award. Earlier this summer, Arsenal paid €31.9 million ($35.49 million) to sign Raya permanently from the Bees. The 28-year-old has started the 2024-25 season in outstanding fashion, with him delivering a Man of the Match performance Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-0 away from home.

Arsenal Already Has Aaron Ramsdale In The Pipeline

With Raya only going in strength with each passing day, chances are Ramsdale will not get the opportunity to win his place back any time soon. The promising English goalkeeper does not want to waste away his peak waiting for opportunities, which has led to reports linking him away from the club. Ramsdale wants to continue in the Premier League, and Southampton has emerged as a likely suitor.

Shedding more details on the Ramsdale situation, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“The deal for Justin Bijlow to Southampton is off after he failed a medical and returned to Feyenoord, so now Southampton are considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale instead. Ramsdale was always on their list, and Arsenal want a loan with an obligation to buy.”

He also confirmed the name of the player Arsenal were likely to go after if Ramsdale joined Southampton.

Romano added:

“As a replacement, Arsenal want to buy Joan Garcia from Espanyol to provide cover for first choice David Raya. This is the idea, and Arsenal have an agreement already with Garcia, and they’re just waiting to see what happens with Ramsdale.”

Garcia, 23, has come up through Espanyol’s youth academy. He has been with the senior team since July 2021 and has played 32 games, keeping 14 clean sheets. His contract with the club expires in June 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market valuation stands at just €800,000 or $890,150.