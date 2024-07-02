Renowned journalist Charles Watts has revealed four Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on Arsenal center-forward Eddie Nketiah. As per Watts, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Ham United are the four clubs in the running for the 25-year-old striker.

Eddie Nketiah Could Leave Arsenal This Summer

The Gunners are reportedly interested in bolstering their attack in the summer transfer window. But they will only do so after finalizing the sale of second-choice center-forward Nketiah.

Nketiah has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta and would reportedly prefer to move to a club where he gets regular minutes. Some Premier League clubs are open to offering him a starring role, with some outlets reporting they are ready to pay as much as £50 million ($63.23 million) for the Englishman’s services.

Watts, who specializes in Arsenal news, has named four clubs that are in the running for Nketiah’s services. However, he dismissed suggestions that they could pay £50 million ($63.23 million) for him.

Charles Watts Names 4 Premier League Clubs Interested In Eddie Nketiah

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts first tackled the reports mentioning a £50 million ($63.23 million) payout for Nketiah. He dismissed them, saying:

“A possible price tag of £50 million for Eddie Nketiah has been a big discussion point over the last week or so. I have to admit though, I’m a bit sceptical about that figure.

“Arsenal are open to offers for Nketiah and I’ve always felt like this will be the summer that he does leave the club. I struggle to see someone paying £50m for him though. That just feels a bit too high for me, although from Arsenal’s point of view it makes sense to value him as high as possible when it comes to any negotiations.”

He added:

“It’s simple business really, but I’ve not been told that the £50m figure is accurate. Nketiah is a decent player though and I do think Arsenal should be getting good money for him this summer.”

Watts wrapped up by naming Palace, West Ham, Fulham, and Brighton as Nketiah’s potential suitors. The Arsenal expert concluded:

“He’s still only 25 and he’s proven that he can score goals in the Premier League. He’s also improved his all-round game massively under Mikel Arteta. He just needs to go and play regularly now. If he does that, I have no doubt that he can make a big impact somewhere.

“Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of the striker and he’s been close to going to Selhurst Park on more than one occasion in the last couple of years. Fulham, Brighton and West Ham are also believed to be interested.”

Nketiah has so far played 168 games for Arsenal’s senior team in all competitions, scoring 38 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2027.