Arsenal expert Charles Watts has backed the Gunners to make headway in the pursuit of Mikel Merino this week. Although not 100% confident, Watts expects Arsenal to pay around £30 million ($38.88 million) for the 2024 European Championship winner.

Throughout the summer, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad central midfielder Merino. The Spain international is in the final year of his contract at Sociedad and has yet to agree to extend his contract. According to reports, Sociedad expects Merino to agree a deal with the North London giants and move on in the final days of the window.

Charles Watts Expects Arsenal to Take Big Step Forward in Mikel Merino Saga

Sharing the latest on the Merino transfer, Watts revealed in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“This could be the week that the Mikel Merino deal finally takes a big step forward. I’ve been on holiday for the past fortnight and when I went away my information was the deal was on, but there was still plenty of negotiating left to do to sort out all the final details and how it would be structured. Now I’m back, the story isn’t that much different.

“Sociedad are obviously losing a major player in Merino and although there has always been an acceptance at the club that he would be allowed to go this summer due to his contract status, they were never just going to give him away. His performances for Spain at the Euros also strengthened their position a bit so they have been holding out to get a fee and a deal structure that works for them and that has obviously seen things drag on a bit longer than Arsenal and certainly Mikel Arteta would have wanted.”

Watts Believes Merino Deal Will Be Win-Win For Both Clubs

Watts then speculated that Merino could join the Gunners for £30 million ($38.88 million) and called it a win-win for both clubs.

He added:

“There’s no doubt Arteta would have liked to have Merino on board earlier than this, but he has had to remain patient while discussions between the clubs have remained ongoing. But the deal now looks close and I expect things to move forward this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“I can’t say yet what the final fee will end up being, but it looks like being around the £30 million mark, which in today’s market does not seem excessive. It looks like being a good deal for Arsenal, who will be getting an excellent player who will really strengthen their midfield options, but it also looks like being a good one for Sociedad given Merino is now into the final year of his current contract.”

Merino has been at La Liga side Real Sociedad since the summer of 2018. He has so far played 242 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 27 times and providing 30 assists.