Brazilian international Arthur has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks and it seems that the Gunners have now made a breakthrough.

According to a report from 90min, the Juventus midfielder has agreed terms with the Londoners regarding a loan move for the remainder of the season. That said, Juventus are yet to sanction his departure this month.

Arthur has not been able to live up to the expectations at the Italian club since his switch from Barcelona and a loan move could help him resurrect his career. He is unlikely to be a key member of the starting line-up at Juventus and a move to Arsenal would give him a much needed fresh start.

The player has the technical ability to succeed at a top club but he needs to work on his physicality in order to make his mark in English football. Arthur needs a manager who will trust in his ability and let him express himself on a weekly basis.

Mikel Arteta could help the player regain his confidence during the second half of the season. The Arsenal manager has been patient with players like Martin Odegaard and Albert Lokonga. Odegaard benefited from his loan spell at Arsenal before joining the club permanently this summer.

Arthur could follow in his footsteps next summer if he manages to impress during his loan spell.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in need of depth and quality in the midfield as well. The likes of Mohamed Elneny and Albert Lokonga have not been at their best and Arthur could partner the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey during the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old is on wages of around €168k-a-week at Juventus and the Italian club should look to get him off their books this month. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay his wages in full for the remainder of the season.

The move seems ideal for all three parties and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next week.

