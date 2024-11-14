Soccer

Report: Arsenal Has Been Scouting €35 Million Man Since Start of the Season

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor since the start of the 2024-25 season. Fellow Premier League clubs, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, as well as Serie A leaders Napoli, are also interested in the Eredivisie soccer player.

Kenneth Taylor Has Been in Superb Form This Season

Taylor, who represents Netherlands U21, has been one of the standout performers in the Eredivisie this season. The 22-year-old midfielder primarily operates as a central midfielder but can drop to the defensive midfield position when required.

He is a quick decision-maker, passes the ball around with remarkable accuracy, possesses endless stamina, is good against high-pressing teams, and is quite effective in the final third as well.

Taylor has played 11 Eredivisie matches this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He has completed 246 passes with 85.1% accuracy, created 12 chances, had 33 touches inside the opposition box, won 34 duels, and made five blocks.

Arsenal Has Been Tracking Kenneth Taylor for a Long Time

Taylor’s eye-catching performances have landed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Premier League powerhouse Arsenal.

According to the data from CaughtOffside, Arsenal has shown a lot of interest in his development, with the club tracking him since the start of the season. Ajax does not want to sell Taylor. However, sources close to the situation believe that the Dutch outfit could allow him to leave for a €35 million ($36.9 million) fee. Of course, signing him will not be straightforward for the North London outfit, as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Napoli are also in the running.

The Gunners have long been in the market for a versatile central midfielder. Over the summer, many outlets linked them with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but a move ultimately did not materialize. The Independent recently reported that Arsenal were still interested in Zubimendi. This could mean that Arsenal sees Taylor as an alternative to more experienced and possibly more expensive Zubimendi.

Coming through the ranks, Taylor earned his professional contract with Ajax in November 2020. He has since played 134 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 times and providing 19 assists. Taylor has won two Eredivisie titles and one KNVB Cup with Ajax.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
