Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has named Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker and Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate as his toughest opponents in the Premier League. He also opened up about his approach to such tricky battles and explained how his manager Mikel Arteta helped him grow.

Gabriel Martinelli Names Toughest Defenders to Beat

Arsenal winger Martinelli is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. He is quick off the blocks, possesses excellent dribbling ability, and has an arsenal of trickery at his disposal, making him a nightmare for defenders.

However, not all defenders are cut from the same cloth, with Martinelli admitting that he has a hard time beating two of his rivals.

When asked about his toughest opponents, Martinelli told Men in Blazers (via Metro):

“It has to be Walker and Konate from Liverpool.

“They are both tough to beat.”

He also revealed how he approached the battles against such talented individuals.

Martinelli added:

“It’s instinct, I just see how he is, how his body is, and I just try to do what I do and try to beat him.”

Martinelli Thanks Arteta For Help Him Grow at Arsenal

Martinelli has been at Arsenal since July 2019. Under the tutelage of Arteta, who took charge of the club in December 2019, he has evolved into a force to be reckoned with in the final third.

“He’s [Arteta] been really important in my growth in football,” said Martinelli.

“I think when he got here I was 19. We’ve been through the process with the team, not just me but he has helped every single player in the squad. For me, he was also really important helping me with my game.”

He concluded by adding:

“When I’m on the left I used to control the ball with my right foot and when he came he said, ‘No, try to control the ball with your left so you can take the opponent on’, so since that day I’ve tried to do it and nowadays I do it every time so it’s super easy for me.”

Martinelli has played 173 games for the Gunners, scoring 36 goals and providing 24 assists. His contract expires on June 30, 2027.