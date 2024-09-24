Soccer

Report: Arsenal and Chelsea Join Real Madrid in the Race For 17-Year-Old Attacking Midfielder

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly showing strong interest in Real Madrid target Franco Mastantuono. Mastantuono, 17, currently plies his trade at River Plate and is contractually tied to the club until June 30, 2026.

Due to the hyper-inflated market valuations, smart clubs have become keen on signing potential world-class players. The most successful club in Europe, Real Madrid, has been at the forefront of this purchasing revolution. Los Blancos regularly prize teenagers away from lower-rated leagues and then see if they have the potential to become a part of the first team. So far, this strategy has worked wonders, as the club has signed players like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and, most recently, Endrick for below-market rates.

Arsenal and Chelsea to Battle Real Madrid For Franco Mastantuono

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid is already working on their next addition, with River Plate teenager Mastantuono emerging as the club’s next target. Los Merengues have reportedly held initial talks with the player’s representative and could strike when an opportunity presents itself.

Real Madrid, however, will not have an easy time signing Mastantuono. The Argentine attacking midfielder has garnered a lot of attention from European heavyweights, including Arsenal and Chelsea. Manchester City and Barcelona are also reportedly scouting the player.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to keep building a future-proof squad and seemingly believes Mastantuono could be a fine addition. Chelsea, meanwhile, has developed a habit of signing young players. So, it is quite on-brand for the Blues to try to get their hands on a player of Mastantuono caliber.

Sources close to CaughtOffside believe Los Blancos are still the favorites to sign the youngster, as he is keen on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The player and his entourage like how well Ancelotti has integrated young players into his squad. Additionally, since Real Madrid has arguably the best squad in the world, Mastantuono could be tempted to move there, knowing he will have a great chance of fighting for silverware every season.

River Plate reportedly wants around €45 million ($50.13 million) for the player, which is tempting for all interested clubs. But as things stand, clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea must do a lot of work to get Mastantuono to ditch the Bernabeu.

