Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has admitted Lionel Messi is a doubt for the Copa America 2024 quarter-final clash with Ecuador. Scaloni revealed he would give his talisman the time to assess his readiness, suggesting he would only field him if the frontman feels 100% up for it.

Lionel Messi Has Struggled To Keep Himself Fit

The most prominent name in Copa America 2024, Messi has not been at his physical best lately. He missed quite a few games in his debut campaign (2023) at Inter Miami and has already had to sit out six MLS games this season due to injuries and fitness concerns.

The 37-year-old wanted to turn a page in Copa America 2024 and started the first two matches for Argentina in Group A. However, he was diagnosed with an adductor issue after La Albiceleste’s second outing, which caused him to sit out the final group-stage fixture. Fans expected the former Barcelona man to bounce back for the quarter-final bout against Ecuador on Thursday (July 4). But as things stand, there is a possibility that he will not be fit in time for the mega clash at the NRG Stadium.

Argentina Boss Will Wait For Messi To Prove His Fitness

Speaking to the press ahead of Argentina’s clash with Ecuador, Scaloni gave the latest on Messi’s fitness. He said while the Inter Miami ace felt good on Tuesday, he still was not a shoo-in for the Copa America 2024 knockouts.

The Argentina boss said (via NDTV):

“Yesterday we had good feelings and we’ll take this day to define the team based on the response we get today.

“We’ll try to get him in and then, if he’s not (ready), we’ll look for the best solution for the team. I’ll talk to him today. I think it’s fair that he takes his time and trains as much as possible.”

Messi, who emerged as the Player of the Tournament in Argentina’s victorious Copa America 2021 campaign, has yet to score in the 2024 edition. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, has impressed with his ball playing, providing one assist, creating 10 chances, completing eight dribbles, and delivering seven accurate long balls in two appearances.