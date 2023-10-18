Editorial

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev Fight At UFC 294?

Volkanovski vs Makhachev Belts
Volkanovski vs Makhachev Belts

Ahead of this weekend’s sensational UFC 294 card, many will be wondering what belts are on the line in the main event where Alexander Volkanovski takes on Islam Makhachev. 

What Belts Are On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev Fight?

Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Current holder Makhachev was scheduled to put his title on the line against former champion Charles Oliveira, but the latter pulled out due to injury. Up steps UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski to mark the first time that champions in different weight divisions rematch for the same title.

“The Great” will challenge Makhachev in a rematch for the Lightweight Championship just eight months after he was beaten by him via unanimous decision.

It was a closely contested battle that night in Perth, Australia and MMA fans can expect more of the same this time around.

RELATED: When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?

History Of UFC Lightweight Championship

  • Islam Mackhachev (2022-present)
  • Charles Oliveira (2021-2022)
  • Dustin Poirier (2019)
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (2018-2020)
  • Tony Ferguson (2017-2018)
  • Conor McGregor (2016-2018)
  • Eddie Alvarez (2016)
  • Rafael Dos Anjos (2015-2016)
  • Benson Henderson (2012-2013)
  • Frankie Edgar (2010-2012)
  • BJ Penn (2008-2010)
  • Sean Sherk (2006-2007)
  • Jens Pulver (2001-2002)

Unfortunately for UFC lovers, there is just one title up for grabs on Saturday. However, there is a UFC Middleweight title eliminator in the penultimate fight of the night when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth 

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270

