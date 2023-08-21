The running back market continues to turn itself over in the NFL, as the Indianapolis Colts have granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Colts Asking For First Round Pick In Exchange For Jonathan Taylor

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

It is just the latest running back news to come out of the league. The position has been a focal point of the off-season, with a handful of marquee players holding out, and others simply unable to find work at what they believe is fair value. But things are slowly dropping back into place, as Dalvin Cook now has a home and Josh Jacobs is reportedly ending his holdout.

But there is a new star rusher who will be looking for a new home, as the relationship between the Taylor and the Colts has deteriorated. The team has apparently shown Taylor that they are unwilling to give him the contract extension that he feels he deserves, as he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

He deserves to be paid like one of the top backs in the league. Jonathan Taylor is just one year removed from leading the league in nearly every important rushing category, racking up 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 while solidifying himself as one of the game’s best. But his base salary was less than $1 million for that year, and he will be paid under $5 million for 2023-24, the 13th most of any back in the league.

Taylor Could Have Trouble Finding A New Home

The Colts seemingly: Do not want to pay Jonathan Taylor a top of the market deal to keep him But Do want someone else to trade them a first round pick, which likely comes with the expectation of a massive extension https://t.co/Y8gn5ix5s8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2023

Taylor might have some trouble on the open market trying to find a team that will meet his asking price. And the Colts are apparently prepared to make things even more difficult for other franchises.

As reported shortly after the news of the trade granting, the Colts are apparently seeking a first round pick, or a package of picks that equates to one, in exchange for Taylor’s services. By comparison, Christian McCaffrey was traded for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks just last year. In fact, one of the last running back-for-first-round-pick trades that come to mind is the 2013 swap that involved Trent Richardson and the Colts.

Some of the teams that could be interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor include the Ravens, Dolphins, and Bears.

