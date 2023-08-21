NFL

Colts Are Expecting A Big Return For Jonathan Taylor, Want A First Round Pick

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14413424750
rsz 14413424750

The running back market continues to turn itself over in the NFL, as the Indianapolis Colts have granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Colts Asking For First Round Pick In Exchange For Jonathan Taylor

It is just the latest running back news to come out of the league. The position has been a focal point of the off-season, with a handful of marquee players holding out, and others simply unable to find work at what they believe is fair value. But things are slowly dropping back into place, as Dalvin Cook now has a home and Josh Jacobs is reportedly ending his holdout.

But there is a new star rusher who will be looking for a new home, as the relationship between the Taylor and the Colts has deteriorated. The team has apparently shown Taylor that they are unwilling to give him the contract extension that he feels he deserves, as he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

He deserves to be paid like one of the top backs in the league. Jonathan Taylor is just one year removed from leading the league in nearly every important rushing category, racking up 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 while solidifying himself as one of the game’s best. But his base salary was less than $1 million for that year, and he will be paid under $5 million for 2023-24, the 13th most of any back in the league.

Taylor Could Have Trouble Finding A New Home

Taylor might have some trouble on the open market trying to find a team that will meet his asking price. And the Colts are apparently prepared to make things even more difficult for other franchises.

As reported shortly after the news of the trade granting, the Colts are apparently seeking a first round pick, or a package of picks that equates to one, in exchange for Taylor’s services. By comparison, Christian McCaffrey was traded for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks just last year. In fact, one of the last running back-for-first-round-pick trades that come to mind is the 2013 swap that involved Trent Richardson and the Colts.

Some of the teams that could be interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor include the Ravens, Dolphins, and Bears.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jonathan taylor 050722 getty ftr
NFL

LATEST NFL: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Jonathan Taylor

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  40min
rsz fffff
NFL
NFL Odds: Anthony Richardson Is The Rookie QB Most Likely To Be Benched First
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

For the first time in recent NFL history, and perhaps ever, we might be seeing three top-5 picks begin their rookie seasons as the starting quarterbacks for their teams. Bryce…

rsz dfdfd
NFL
Stefon Diggs Says Rumors From Stephen A Smith Are “100% Not True”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

The last time we saw Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on the football field together, cameras caught the wide receiver bickering to his quarterback as the Buffalo Bills fell apart…

rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2021 09 1340811549
NFL
Commanders Player Says Ravens Preseason Win Streak Will End Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Devon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ rookie RB Devon Achane avoided a ‘severe’ shoulder injury and still has a chance to be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Teven Jenkins Bears pic
NFL
Chicago’s starting LG Teven Jenkins is out for roughly the first month of the season with a leg injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Rodarius Williams Giants pic
NFL
The Buccaneers signed CB Rodarius Williams after he was released by the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top