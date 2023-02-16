In the wake of Georgia’s dominance in the College Football National Championship and National Signing Day, it is quickly nearing spring practice time on campuses around the country. Here is a look at three quarterbacks who could be in New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Jordan Travis (+800) – Florida State

The dual-threat Seminole quarterback was finally on the field for an entire season, showcasing his great passing ability and running skills in coach Mike Norvell’s offense. As one of the prerequisites for the Heisman Trophy winner each year is team success, Travis will be happy to see that he has elite transfer portal talent coming to his offensive line and at tight end with former South Carolina star Jaheim Bell. In addition, he will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal, with giant 6’7″ receiver Johnny Wilson returning and former Oregon Duck Mycah Pittman. Perhaps most importantly for the team’s success, first-round talent Jared Verse and breakout linebacker Kalen DeLoach will return to anchor the defense.

With the chance to build upon this past year’s numbers (3,214 passing yards, 417 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns) and team success, it is easy to see why Travis is among the early favorites for this award.

Drew Allar (+2500) – Penn State

Former five-star quarterback Drew Allar is stepping into some big shoes with the departure of Sean Clifford. Although Clifford offered a limited ceiling, he is the all-time leader in quarterback wins in the Nittany Lions’ storied history. Allar brings tools Clifford failed to possess that should complement the power running attack very nicely, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Looking like the modern-day prototype quarterback, Allar is a big, (6’5″, 230 lb) mobile, cannon-armed athlete who can pass with touch at different arm angles. With the stable of talent at tight end and wide receiver, Allar will have every opportunity to put up big numbers in the Penn State offense.

Connor Weigman (+8000) – Texas A&M

Much could be said about the disappointing season Texas A&M just endured, but one bright spot was the play of freshman quarterback Connor Weigman. While it can be easy to criticize the Jimbo Fisher offense, one can hope it improves as new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino begins calling plays. Petrino was recently the play-caller for a Heisman winner in Lamar Jackson, at Louisville.

As part of the esteemed 2022 recruiting class, Weigman will have a talented offensive line protecting him and a receiving group that rivals the best in the nation. Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad III, and Ainias Smith, among others, present play-making threats that will stretch the field for Weigman. In limited starts at the end of this past season, he was willing to let his immensely talented receivers make plays down the field. There is potential for Weigman to be the quarterback of the best team in the country come December, he argument could be made that Texas A&M has the most talented team on both sides of the ball in the country.