Aljamain Sterling is at the peak of the UFC Bantamweight mountain and will defend his title this Saturday at UFC 292, against Sean O’Malley. Now, here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the ‘Funk Master’, Aljamain Sterling. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Aljamain Sterling Net Worth Estimated At $2 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Aljamain Sterling’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Aljamain Sterling’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $2 million.

Aljamain Sterling is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States/Jamaica and has become a star in the UFC. He was born on July 31, 1989, in Uniondale, New York, and began his career in martial arts as a wrestler in high school.

Aljamain Sterling currently holds the UFC Bantamweight Championship title and has been involved in some colossal fights on PPV – building his wealth tremendously.

In his last fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, Sterling took home a handsome paycheck of $1,392,000, which includes a base salary of $750,000, a PPV payout worth $500,000, a win bonus worth $100,000 and sponsorship deals worth $42,000.

Aljamain Sterling net worth figure per Sportskeeda.com

RELATED: Sean O’Malley Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Suga Sean Sitting Pretty With $2m Net Worth

Aljamain Sterling’s Potential UFC 292 Earnings

The Funk Master’s purse for UFC 292 is yet to be confirmed, with more details coming out after the event itself, however, based off previous pay days Sterling can be expecting a generous amount.

Given the expected PPV purchases, profile of opponent and hype surrounding the fight, Sterling could bring home up to $2 million.

Aljamain Sterling UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Total Earnings (Salary, Bonuses, Endorsements) Sterling vs Cejudo – UFC 288 $1,392,000 Sterling vs Dillashaw – UFC 280 $1,267,000 Sterling vs Yan II – UFC 273 $1,142,000 Sterling vs Yan – UFC 259 $230,000 Sterling vs Sandhagen – UFC 250 $212,000 Sterling vs Munhoz – UFC 238 $156,000 Sterling vs Rivera – UFC on ESPN $150,000 Sterling vs Stamann – UFC 228 $88,500 Sterling vs Johns – UFC Fight Night $77,000 Sterling vs Moraes – UFC Fight Night $41,000

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley: What Is The UFC 292 Pay-Per-View Price?

Aljamain Sterling Endorsement Deals

The UFC star is endorsed by many brands and companies because he has an immense following due to his status as the UFC Bantamweight champion.

Sterling has collaborated with companies like DraftKings, P3, and, BodyArmor. Additionally, he has received sponsorship from Trojan, Everlast, Findlay Toyota, and Speedy Bear.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Sterling’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like