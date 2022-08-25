Alexander Isak Set For Newcastle United Medical

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Alexander Isak flew into England late on Wednesday night ahead of completing a huge £60m move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are close to smashing their club record transfer fee for the Real Sociedad forward, with the Swede set to undergo his medical on Thursday. The fee set to be paid will beat the current record at the club of £40m which they paid for both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have been looking to sign a new striker all summer with Callum Wilson being so injury prone, and yet again the 30-year-old had to come off at the weekend with a hamstring injury in that enthralling encounter with Manchester City.

Isak, who stands at 6’4, has scored 44 goals in 132 games for Sociedad since joining the club from German giants Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old will also be the most expensive sale in the history of the Spanish side.

Newcastle fans are certainly excited about the prospect of one of Europe’s best strikers joining the club…

The Swedish international will become the club’s fourth signing of the summer after the additions of Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett already. Eddie Howe’s side are also interested in a move for Watford forward João Pedro, to further bolster their attacking options.

If the move is completed on Tyneside today, and the club can get Isak registered by midday on Friday, then Premier League rules state that he would be able to feature this weekend. Newcastle travel to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, and if all goes well, Isak could make the bench at the very least.