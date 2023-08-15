The New York Jets are building what could be one of the most potent offenses in the NFL this season. After trading for QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, the Jets have also made other key additions. Less than three weeks ago, free agent RB Dalvin Cook came to New York to meet with the Jets.

As of yesterday, Cook signed a one-year deal worth $8.6 million for the 2023 season, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. That is the most money any free agent RB has gotten this off-season. Now, the Jets have a loaded backfield with Breece Hall and Michael Carter. Additionally, Hall was taken off the PUP list for the Jets today. New York’s offense is going to look much different in 2023.

What will the duo of Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall be able to do for the New York Jets this season?

Update: Not only are the #Jets signing Dalvin Cook, they’re activating RB Breece Hall off the PUP list today, via @ZackBlatt pic.twitter.com/9h59fjaSpi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2023

Last season, RB Dalvin Cook was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings. He rushed for 1,173 yards and had 17 total touchdowns. After six seasons with the Vikings, the team cut him in June. Cook has been one of, if not the top free agent RB this offseason, and he’s finally signed with a team for 2023. The Jets were lucky enough to do so.

For the first time in his six-year career, Cook did not miss a regular season game for the Vikings in 2022. With Breece Hall being limited to seven games last season, Cook offers depth at RB for the Jets. In Week 7 vs the Broncos, Hall tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. He rushed for 463 yards and had five touchdowns in his rookie year before an injury ended his season early.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/SU95TqaQL4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023



After a trio of QBs last season, the Jets expect to have just one in 2023. That would be four-time league MVP, Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have invested heavily in their offense and Rodgers is their key piece. Their franchise hasn’t seen a QB like Rodgers in a long time. Probably since Brett Farve in 2008, Rodgers’ mentor early in his career with Green Bay. For the first time in a while, the Jets have winning expectations heading into the 2023 season.