Zach Wilson Will Be Jets Starting Quarterback For Hall Of Fame Game

Anthony R. Cardenas
Zach Wilson was supposed to be the quarterback of the future for the New York Jets. He was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team’s highest QB pick since they selected Joe Namath. Things have gotten off to a rough start for Wilson to begin his career, and he has become almost an afterthought in the city that drafted him merely two years ago.

Zach Wilson Will Start For Jets In Hall Of Fame Game

His rookie season saw him put up some of the worst numbers of any quarterback that year, and things didn’t improve much in his sophomore campaign. Wilson began the 2022 season on the injured list, and his performance when healthy was so poor that he was demoted to third string, playing behind Mike White and Joe Flacco.

Brought in to be the solution, Zach Wilson only prolonged the Jets’ agony when it came to finding a franchise quarterback. Last year, New York had one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the league, but failed to make a playoff push because of the inconsistency under center.

In response, the team went out and acquired one of the greatest QBs to ever play the game. The Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers was the biggest story of the NFL off-season, and all eyes will be on New York for the upcoming season.

But it will be Wilson who will be under center for the first live-action snaps that the team will take this year. According to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson will receive snaps and likely be the starter for the Hall of Fame Game, which will take place this Thursday at 6pm Eastern.

Rodgers Hasn’t Played In Preseason Since 2018

How unlikely is it that Rodgers will play in the meaningless exhibition? He hasn’t taken part in a preseason game since 2018.

Wilson has received praise from Saleh recently, who had the following to say during a training camp press conference:

I feel like he is very confident right now, not necessarily in his ability to go out there and play, but just in his decision making, and what he’s doing play in and play out. You just feel that from him. You can see it in how decisive he is with the football in his hands

The Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game, which will be broadcast on NBC. The Browns starting QB will be Kellen Mond.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
