Ahead of the 2023 season, the Jets are trying to build a championship roster. They acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade this offseason, one of the best veteran QBs in the NFL. Yesterday, Rogers restructured his large contract and gave his new team some financial flexibility.

Tom Peliserro of the NFL Network reported that free agent RB Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today to meet with the Jets this weekend. The Vikings unsuccessfully tried to trade Cook this offseason. Minnesota ended up releasing Cook on June 9 and he’s been trying to find a new home since then. With the cap space available after Rodgers restructured his deal, that money could be used to sign Cook to a contract with New York.

Will the New York Jets sign Dalvin Cook after he visits with the team this weekend?

Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend. Cook, who averages 107 yards per game in his career, knows Aaron Rodgers from years of NFC North battles. Now they could team up to try to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lZtVyZaeMb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023



In the 2017 NFL Draft, Dalvin Cook was taken 41st overall as a second-round pick by the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his last four seasons and was the true RB1 for Minnesota. Over his six-year NFL career, Cook has consistently been one of the most productive RBs in the NFL. Heading into 2023, the Jets are not in dire need of an RB.

However, head coach Rober Saleh has stated that they “never want to say no to a great player.” On their current roster, the Jets have Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and rookie Israel Abanikanda. Hall is coming off an ACL injury that limited him to seven games as a rookie in 2022.

RB Dalvin Cook will spend most of his time in New York with the Jets on Sunday, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2023



Additionally, Breece Hall is starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That’s why the Jets are serious contenders to land Cook this offseason. Michael Carter was a serviceable RB for the Jets last season, but the team clearly wanted was using Hall as their featured back when he was healthy. The Jets are unsure how productive he will be to start the 2023 season. If they have the money available, it couldn’t hurt to sign Dalvin Cook to a one or two-year deal.