Jets: Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is on his way to meet with New York this weekend

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Jets are trying to build a championship roster. They acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade this offseason, one of the best veteran QBs in the NFL. Yesterday, Rogers restructured his large contract and gave his new team some financial flexibility.

Tom Peliserro of the NFL Network reported that free agent RB Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today to meet with the Jets this weekend. The Vikings unsuccessfully tried to trade Cook this offseason. Minnesota ended up releasing Cook on June 9 and he’s been trying to find a new home since then. With the cap space available after Rodgers restructured his deal, that money could be used to sign Cook to a contract with New York.

Will the New York Jets sign Dalvin Cook after he visits with the team this weekend?


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Dalvin Cook was taken 41st overall as a second-round pick by the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his last four seasons and was the true RB1 for Minnesota. Over his six-year NFL career, Cook has consistently been one of the most productive RBs in the NFL. Heading into 2023, the Jets are not in dire need of an RB.

However, head coach Rober Saleh has stated that they “never want to say no to a great player.” On their current roster, the Jets have Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and rookie Israel Abanikanda. Hall is coming off an ACL injury that limited him to seven games as a rookie in 2022.


Additionally, Breece Hall is starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That’s why the Jets are serious contenders to land Cook this offseason. Michael Carter was a serviceable RB for the Jets last season, but the team clearly wanted was using Hall as their featured back when he was healthy. The Jets are unsure how productive he will be to start the 2023 season. If they have the money available, it couldn’t hurt to sign Dalvin Cook to a one or two-year deal.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
