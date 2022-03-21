AC Milan closing in on Divock Origi

Divock Origi has already decided that his time at Liverpool has come to an end and the striker could move to Italy.

According to rumors, Divock Origi has made a final decision about his future. The Belgian international is reportedly edging closer to signing for AC Milan.

Reportedly, the striker’s representatives met with the senior management of the Rossoneri last week. The outcome of the meeting was fairly positive with sporting director Paolo Maldini willing to offer the striker a lucrative long-term deal worth four million euros a year.

The parties, in fact, will meet again later to try to close the deal. Maldini highly rates the 27-year-old and his team has an edge over other interested parties from England and Tukrey.

Origi considers his successful spell at Liverpool ended. He strongly wants a new experience where he can become the absolute protagonist. And that’s because the Milan project is the one that fascinates him most: a club with an incredible history, the possibility of competing to win and a high consideration that can turn into time on the pitch.

Milan are set to sniff out a great deal at zero cost but will have to wait a few weeks to get more clarity on the steps of the operation: in his contract which is expiring in July, the Belgian center forward has a clause that provides for the unilateral renewal upon reaching a certain number of appearances.

At the moment, this goal is definitely far away considering that, this season, Origi has been fielded in the starting eleven by Klopp only on only five occasions.

The Belgian understands that he is unlikely to ever become a regular fixture in the starting XI as long as he stays at Merseyside.

Moreover, Jurgen Klopp is also not going to stand in Origi’s way if the player wants to leave.