Joel Embiid Ruled Out For Remainder Of Preseason: Should Sixers Fans Be Concerned?

Olly Taliku
Joel Embiid seems to yet again be struggling with his knees, as the Philadelphia big man has been ruled out for the remaining games in preseason to ‘support his health and wellness’. 

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Of Preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have fresh injury concerns as the 2024 NBA tip off closes in with Joel Embiid reportedly sidelined for their remaining preseason matches this month.

Embiid has struggled with injuries throughout his career and last season was no different, but in the playoffs things appeared to take a turn for the worse for the seven-time All Star.

Philadelphia’s main man was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy following a 50-point game in the playoffs last year, which has resulted in paralysis of his face, migraines and blurred vision.

Although he returned to the lineup shortly after leaving against the Knicks, Embiid still clearly hadn’t fully recovered and the Sixers were eventually eliminated in the first round by New York.

Embiid’s season didn’t end when the 2023 NBA campaign finished earlier this year though, with the Philadelphia star heading to Paris to represent team USA at the Olympic Games.

At the Olympics Embiid continued to play an important role for team USA, helping his nation to a gold medal in Paris with 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 block per game across five starts.

But playing the entire 2023 season on top of the Olympics has clearly taken its toll on Embiid, who has now been ruled out of preseason with the same knee injury he struggled with last year.

The team released a statement following Embiid’s recent injury news, saying: “Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-2025 season.”

It is unclear yet as to whether or not Embiid’s injury concerns will carry into the regular season, but he will definitely miss out on the Sixers’ remaining warmup games against the Hawks, Nets and Magic. The Sixers welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to Wells Fargo Center in their season opener on Wednesday 23rd of October.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
