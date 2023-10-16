Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to table a new offer for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, despite chances of it being rejected by the French superstar.

Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe’s Fallout With PSG

Shortly after the 2022-23 campaign came to an end, Mbappe sent a formal letter to PSG, communicating his desire not to trigger the one-year clause in his contract and leave as a free agent in the summer of 2024. PSG did not take the letter well, banishing the player from PSG’s pre-season tour and keeping him from participating in first-team training sessions. As a result, Mbappe missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against FC Lorient.

Mbappe has since returned to Luis Enrique’s first XI, with reports suggesting that he had to forego his $86 million loyalty bonus to secure regular first-team minutes.

He has been in excellent form since returning to action. The former Monaco man has played nine games this season across competitions and scored eight goals, with seven of those coming in Ligue 1.

PSG’s Last Attempt To Keep Mbappe

While Mbappe seems content at PSG for now, there have been talks of a summer switch to his dream club Real Madrid. Having failed in their previous attempts to sign Mbappe, Los Blancos could finally have their way as early as January, when the 24-year-old will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with the Spanish club.

PSG, meanwhile, remain determined to keep Mbappe but are yet to make headway in terms of negotiations. According to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, they will table another offer next week and try to keep him at the club until June 2025. If accepted, the new contract would stop Mbappe from leaving the Parc des Princes for free next summer.

Les Parisiens are going in with the knowledge that Mbappe could very well turn them down once again. In that case, they will stop trying to keep the player and redirect their efforts elsewhere.

Mbappe has been with PSG since initially joining them on loan from AS Monaco in July 2017. He has thus far played 269 games for them in all competitions, scoring 220 times and providing 98 assists. The 2018 World Cup winner has won 13 trophies with PSG, including five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies.