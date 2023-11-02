Manchester United have not been able to find steady ground since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in May 2013. Following Ferguson’s 27-year stay at Old Trafford, United have gone through seven managers, with none of them managing to take the Red Devils to English Premier League or UEFA Champions League glory in the last decade.

There was a lot of hope from United’s eighth recruit and current manager, Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman has been having a tough time mounting a top-four challenge, let alone fighting for the Premier League title. With Ten Hag’s future in the air, let’s take a look at a handful of managers who were promptly let go after failing to meet expectations. Here are the full-time managers who have overseen the least number of games at Manchester United since 1923:

Special note: Only full-time managers have been considered for this list, meaning Jimmy Murphy, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick, Lal Hilditch, and Ralf Rangnick’s stats are out of scope.

#5 Walter Crickmer – 119 Games

Walter Crickmer first came on as Manchester United’s manager in April 1931. Over the next year, he managed United 43 times, winning 17 and losing 18. Having failed to bring success to Old Trafford, Crickmer left the role in April 1932. He returned to the hot seat in November 1937 and held the position until February 1945, overseeing 30 wins and 22 defeats in 76 games. Between two spells, Crickmer won 47 of his 119 games.

The former board member’s legacy, however, goes far beyond his managerial stint. Together with club owner James W. Gibson, Crickmer was responsible for establishing United’s famed youth academy, which has churned out many world-class players over the years.

Crickmer, who served as the Red Devils’ secretary for 32 years, was a victim of the tragic Munich Air Disaster on February 6, 1958.

#4 Louis van Gaal – 103 Games

Manchester United appointed Louis van Gaal in July 2014. Having managed some exceptional teams, such as Ajax, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, Van Gaal was expected to give the Mancunians the stability they were looking for. Unfortunately, Van Gaal failed to play the eye-catching brand of soccer that fans associated with the club.

Before his dismissal in May 2016, Van Gaal managed United in 103 games, overseeing 54 wins, 25 draws, and 24 defeats. The Old Trafford outfit only won the 2015-16 FA Cup during his tenure.

#3 Wilf McGuinness – 87 Games

In June 1969, Manchester United introduced their former captain Wilf McGuinness as their new manager. Having been a successful boss for United’s reserve team, McGuinness hoped to become a competent successor to the legendary Matt Busby. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case.

Manchester United struggled to play their best soccer under McGuinness, leading to his premature dismissal. He lost his job in December 1970, having coached United in just 87 games and winning 32 times (32 draws and 23 defeats).

#2 Frank O’Farrell – 81 Games

Frank O’Farrell came on as Manchester United’s manager in July 1971, hoping to re-establish them as a major force in Europe. His stint started brightly, with United playing a brand of soccer fans could get behind. Unfortunately, the honeymoon period did not last. He famously fell out with George Best and eventually lost control of the dressing room. Lacking harmony, the team finished eighth in the First Division standings.

Things did not improve in his second season, leading to his dismissal just 18 months in. O’Farrell managed United only 81 times, taking them to 30 wins, 24 draws, and 27 defeats.

#1 David Moyes – 51 Games

Manchester United controversially hired David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor in July 2013. He had done an impressive job at Everton, but not many expected him to make it at Old Trafford.

Moyes’ United career started well, as he guided his team to a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Community Shield. Unfortunately, it did not get any better for the Scot from then on.

Moyes could not even last a full season at United, losing his job in April 2014. During his short stay, Moyes managed 51 games, winning 27, drawing eight, and losing 15.