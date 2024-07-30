After weeks and to and fro, Arsenal have officially signed Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A club Bologna. It is the Gunners’ second signing of the 2024-25 summer transfer window, with David Raya’s permanent switch from Brentford being their first. Calafiori’s arrival extends Arsenal’s proud tradition of signing U23 players and giving them a shot at making it big in the Premier League.

Calafiori has joined the club for a €45 million ($48.70 million) fee, making him one of Arsenal’s most expensive U23 transfers. Continue reading to check out where he ranks amongst the top five most expensive U23 signings in Arsenal’s history.

#5 Martin Odegaard: €40 million ($43.30 million)

Martin Odegaard, who proudly wears the captain’s armband at Arsenal, joined the club on a permanent deal from Real Madrid in August 2021. Arsenal paid €40 million ($43.30 million) for the Norwegian attacking midfielder after he impressed the club during his short loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Odegaard has played 153 games for Arsenal in the last three-and-a-half seasons. He has led the creative department with poise and authority, chipping in with 35 goals and 25 assists. Odegaard, who will become a free agent in June 2028, has only won one FA Community Shield with the north London powerhouse.

#4 Jurrien Timber: €40 million ($43.30 million)

Arsenal spent a handsome €40 million ($43.30 million) fee to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax in July 2023. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on his Premier League debut, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. He returned to action on Matchday 38, playing a 21-minute cameo in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton.

Timber is currently with the Londoners’ on their pre-season tour in the United States. He must impress his manager during the tour to have a shot at continuing at the club. The center-back’s current deal with the Gunners runs until June 2028.

#3 Riccardo Calafiori: €45 million ($48.70 million)

Joining the club for €45 million ($48.70 million) from Serie A side Bologna, Riccardo Calafiori has become Arsenal’s third-most valuable U23 signing of all time. The 22-year-old Italy international, who can play both as a center-back and a left-back, has signed a five-year deal with Mikel Arteta’s team.

Calafiori spent just one season at Bologna before moving to Arsenal. He played 33 matches for them across competitions, scoring twice and providing five assists.

#2 Granit Xhaka: €45 million ($48.70 million)

Aged 22, Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach for a €45 million ($48.70 million) fee in July 2016. The Swiss midfield general quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet and never looked back.

Before leaving for Bayer Leverkusen for a €15 million ($16.24 million) fee in July 2023, Xhaka appeared in 297 games for Arsenal, chipping in with 23 goals and 29 assists. The 31-year-old, who helped Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in his debut season, won two FA Cups and two FA Community Shields with the Gunners.

#1 Ben White: €58.5 million ($63.32 million)

At the summit sits center-back turned right-back Ben White, whom Arsenal signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for a €58.5 million ($63.32 million) fee in July 2021.

The 26-year-old has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s system, rarely missing a match. Despite not being a natural right-back, White has shown plenty of quality down that flank, combining brilliantly with Bukayo Saka and chipping in with important goals and assists. Since his switch in 2021, the Englishman has played 134 games for the club in all competitions, scoring six times and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2028.