5 Early Favorites For The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is by far the most competitive and prestigious tournament in soccer. The cream of the crop in Europe competes for the “Big Ears” over nine odd months, showing their grit, passion, and, of course, quality. To win the competition, teams not only need to prove their superiority on the pitch, but they also need to demonstrate their mental fortitude.

Last season, English champions Manchester City lifted the UEFA Champions League, taking the cup home for the first time in their history. With a new campaign set to get underway in less than three weeks, we will take a look at the five teams who could claim the winners’ medal at Wembley next summer. Without further ado, let’s check out the five early favorites for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Last season, Manchester City finally fulfilled their dream of winning the coveted Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have also been gunning for their first UCL triumph, could manage to do so this season. On paper, PSG may look weaker than they did last season, having lost Champions League heroes Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. But according to reports, coach Luis Enrique is happy with the team he currently has.

The Spanish tactician has plenty of top-tier experience and prefers a young team, which PSG currently have. Considering Marco Asensio, Kylian Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele get their chemistry sorted, they could give the competition’s best defenders a run for their money.

#4 Barcelona

La Liga giants Barcelona are one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition, having won it five times. Much to their fans’ disappointment, however, they have not managed to live up to expectations in recent seasons. The Blaugrana were eliminated in the group stage itself in the last two iterations of the tournament. They also failed to do anything of note in the UEFA Europa League despite being one of the favorites to go the distance.

Xavi and Co. are determined to turn it around this season, and we believe they have a great chance of succeeding. With the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski in the team, they have enough experience to see out tricky fixtures, while the youth of Gavi, Pedri, and Ferran Torres should help them maintain intensity. If all of Barca’s big guns fire on cue, it would be difficult for any team to stop them.

#3 Real Madrid

Having clinched the trophy a whopping 14 times, European royalty Real Madrid are the most successful team in UEFA Champions League history. Every year, they start the tournament as one of the favorites and this year is no exception. Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema this season, which is bound to take a toll on their attack. However, it is their indomitable fighting spirit that makes them impossible to write off.

They have arguably the best midfield in the world, boasting the likes of Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and more. They also have the explosiveness of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, attackers who can hurt any team on the break. To top it off, they have a Champions League specialist in Carlo Ancelotti, who knows how to bring out the hunger in his players and compel them to go for the kill. All things considered, it will not be surprising to see them lift their 15th this season.

#2 Bayern Munich

German champions Bayern Munich have won the UEFA Champions League an impressive six times, and we believe they have what it takes to lift their seventh this season. The Bavarians made do without Robert Lewandowski last season and still made their way to the quarter-finals. This year, they will have the mighty Harry Kane leading their line. Given how well he has settled in at the club, they will expect him to fire on all cylinders in the continental competition.

Bayern is not all about Harry Kane of course. They have the effervescent Jamal Musiala pulling the string in attack, Leroy Sane providing width, and Thomas Muller injecting inspiration. Coach Thomas Tuchel is also one of the best tacticians in the business, making the Bundesliga holders truly a formidable package.

#1 Manchester City

Defending European champions Manchester City will start the tournament as the undisputed favorites, and for good reason. They have arguably the best squad in this year’s competition, boasting a fearsome attack, a versatile midfield, and a solid defense. Add the brilliant Pep Guardiola to the mix, and it is not difficult to see them bagging their second successive UEFA Champions League this season.

Erling Haaland was Manchester City’s demolition expert last season. The Norwegian powerhouse scored a staggering 12 times in 11 games in the 2022-23 season, emerging as the tournament’s top scorer. If he can keep his shooting boots on, no hurdle might be big enough for the formidable Cityzens this term.