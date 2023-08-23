Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Qatari side Al Arabi are set to submit an official bid for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti.

One of the best midfielders in PSG’s history, Verratti, has been linked with a move away from the club over the summer. The Italian maestro has been dropped from the first-team squad and transfer-listed, with the Parisians looking to balance their books by generating funds through his sale.

Al Arabi are in pole position to sign Verratti from PSG

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, who very recently signed Neymar from PSG, reportedly agreed personal terms with the 2020 European Champion in July but failed to reach an agreement with the French club. The deal collapsed as a result and there has been no movement on that front yet.

Al Arabi, who are currently in seventh place in the Qatar Stars League, are expected to table an official offer imminently and push the negotiations into crucial stages. Giving a rundown of the saga, Romano wrote on X:

“Understand Qatari side Al Arabi are set to submit an official bid to sign Marco Verratti. Negotiations to enter crucial stages soon.

“Verratti agreed terms with Al Hilal in July but no deal between clubs with PSG. Al Arabi SC now trying to approach Verratti.”

Verratti has been one of PSG’s most dependable players

Italy star Verratti joined PSG from Pescara for a $12.98 million fee in July 2012. Over the last 11 seasons, the 30-year-old has led the team by example, rarely failing to play up to his billing in crucial fixtures.

Capable of playing both as a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder, Verratti has featured in 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 61 assists. Only Jean-Marc Pilorget (435 games) has played more matches for Les Parisiens than Verratti.

At the Parc des Princes, Verratti has won a whopping 30 trophies. He has won a record nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France trophies, six Coupe de la Ligue trophies, and an all-time high nine Trophée des Champions accolades with the Parisians.

Although Luis Enrique’s side have competent central midfielders in Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Carlos Soler, Verratti’s departure could end up costing PSG, especially in high-magnitude matches.