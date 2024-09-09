Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all reportedly keeping a close eye on Arsenal defender William Saliba. The France international has a long-term contract with the Gunners but could find it difficult to overlook the temptation of trying on a new challenge.

Real Madrid, Bayern, and PSG All Want William Saliba

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG are the three most successful clubs in their respective leagues. Los Blancos are also the most successful team in European history, with the team winning 15 European Cups/Champions Leagues. All three clubs also happen to have exceptionally deep pockets, with them rarely hesitating to meet the asking price of a player they deem suitable to their system.

According to sources close to CaughtOffside, the three mega clubs have turned their attention to Saliba, who has emerged as one of the best defenders in the English Premier League. They rate the player highly and could make a move for him down the line.

The allure of playing for Madrid, Bayern, or PSG is massive, but Arsenal is in a comfortable situation regarding Saliba. The 23-year-old is one of the most valuable players on the team and does not see his contract expiring until June 30, 2027. This means Arsenal has complete control over the player’s future.

Although the probability is minimal, if Arsenal were to sell him, they would not settle for anything less than €120 million ($132.52 million). Such a massive fee would afford them enough financial might to sign a worthy replacement.

Saliba Is One Of Arsenal’s Most Important Players

Premier League aspirants Arsenal paid a handsome €30 million ($33.13 million) to sign Saliba from St. Etienne in July 2019. Between July 2019 and July 2022, he played for St. Etienne, OGC Nice, and Marseille on loan from the Gunners. Since the summer of 2022, Saliba has been a fixture in the Arsenal squad, emerging as one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

In the 2022-23 season, he helped Arsenal mount a serious title challenge for the first time in almost two decades. However, their push for the title crumbled toward the end of the season, when Saliba was unavailable due to a back injury. Saliba played every single Premier League game last season and the North Londoners pushed Manchester City all the way to the end. They ultimately finished just two points behind Man City in the rankings.

The France international has played 86 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists. According to Transfermarkt, he is currently worth a staggering €80 million ($88.35 million).