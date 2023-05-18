Horse Racing

Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Pick: Blazing Sevens To Fire For Olczyk

Andy Newton
See below the Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes pick and prediction for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” – the NBC handicapper says he’s taking on the Kentucky Derby winner Mage and ‘leaning towards’ Blazing Sevens.

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Discusses The Chance Of Blazing Seven In The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Pick 2023 | NBC Handicapper Leaning Towards Blazing Sevens

Eddie Olczyk might be better known as a former NHL player to many, but is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so with the Preakness Stakes on the horizon this Saturday Olczyck feels trainer Chad Brown can land his third win in the “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown”.

BLAZING SEVENS (6/1)

Blazing Sevens was last seen running third behind Tapit Trice and Verfying in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland but with the 2023 Preakness Stakes not looking as strong as past years Eddie Olczyk feels this Chad Brown horse can bounce back.

Yes, he was disappointing in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes back in November, but that was his only poor run from 6 outings, with two wins. Let’s not forget he’s also a proven Grade One winner when landing the Champagne Stakes last year at Aqueduct and the Chad Brown barn are no strangers to Preakness Stakes success – they won the race twice before, including 12 months ago with Early Voting, who also bypassed the Kentucky Derby.

RELATED: WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Pimlico Runners

