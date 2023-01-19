2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed

The NFL‘s Divisional Round of the playoffs commences this weekend, with eight teams left in the race for Super Bowl LVII, and we have the schedule and other handy information below ahead of the action.

This round of matches will be the first postseason encounters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles who each had a bye after 14-win campaigns.

Saturday’s action sees the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on home turf, meanwhile the Eagles take on the New York Giants, also on home soil.

We can also look forward to a huge Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills rematch on Sunday, which is sure to be a scintillating contest.

As well as the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers to finish the weekend off.

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21