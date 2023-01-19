2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed

The NFL‘s Divisional Round of the playoffs commences this weekend, with eight teams left in the race for Super Bowl LVII, and we have the schedule and other handy information below ahead of the action.
This round of matches will be the first postseason encounters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles who each had a bye after 14-win campaigns.
Saturday’s action sees the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on home turf, meanwhile the Eagles take on the New York Giants, also on home soil.
We can also look forward to a huge Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills rematch on Sunday, which is sure to be a scintillating contest.
As well as the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers to finish the weekend off.
The top eight. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/l5BCw1suPL
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023
Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 21
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo, NFL+)
NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL+)
Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+, NFL+)
NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL+)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
NFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds
Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market via BetOnline.
|Team
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+310
|Buffalo Bills
|+335
|San Francisco 49ers
|+385
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+525
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+825
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|New York Giants
|+2800
