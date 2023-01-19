American Football

2023 NFL Divisional Round Full Schedule Confirmed

Author
Kyle Curran
3 min read
NFL Div
NFL Div
The NFL‘s Divisional Round of the playoffs commences this weekend, with eight teams left in the race for Super Bowl LVII, and we have the schedule and other handy information below ahead of the action. 

This round of matches will be the first postseason encounters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles who each had a bye after 14-win campaigns.

Saturday’s action sees the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on home turf, meanwhile the Eagles take on the New York Giants, also on home soil.

We can also look forward to a huge Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills rematch on Sunday, which is sure to be a scintillating contest.

As well as the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers to finish the weekend off.

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo, NFL+)

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL+)

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+, NFL+)

NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL+)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market via BetOnline.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +310 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +335 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +385 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +525 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +825 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +2800 BetOnline logo
NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as favourites to win the Super Bowl LVII next month, ahead of the Bills, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals
Further down the table as outsiders, you can see the Jags and Giants with the biggest odds to win the Super Bowl with both sides picking up huge wins in the Wild Card Weekend.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Arrow to top