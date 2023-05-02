As we race towards Saturday’s Run For The Roses at Churchill Downs let’s look at the 2023 Kentucky Derby highest value auction horses and which runners have banked the most career earnings to date.
2023 Kentucky Derby Highest Value Auction Horses
We list the 20 Kentucky Derby runners in order of their auction sales value to see which horses will come into Saturday’s Churchill Downs race with the biggest price-tag on their heads. (Source: equibase.com)
Tapit Trice The Most Expensive 2023 Kentucky Derby Purchase at $1.3m
The Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice will have the tag as the most expensive 2023 Kentucky Derby horse.
This Tapit 3 year-old colt was purchased at the 2021 Keeneland Association September Yearling Sale by Whisper Hill Farm for a massive $1.3m.
Since then, Tapit Trice has repaid his connections by winning $883,650 in total prize money, but the 2023 Kentucky Derby second favorite could dwarf those takings if he can land the $1.8m first prize this Saturday at Churchill Downs.
2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte Cost Just $110,000
Forte will be likely 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, but it’s interesting to know he cost his connections just $110,000 at the sales.
He’s another from the Todd Pletcher barn, who are looking for their third Kentucky Derby success this Saturday. While that $110,000 outlay looks a shrewd investment for Forte’s owners Repole Stable and St Elias Stable after banking a cool $2,409,830 in total prize money.
Forte landed most of this prize money for winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November, plus the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby (watch below) this year.
Bargain Buy Confidence Game Cost Just $25,000
The horse that is showing that dreams can come true and that really anyone can own a Kentucky Derby runner is the connections of Confidence Game.
This Candy Ride 3 year-old colt was purchased for just $25,000 by his trainer J. Keith Desormeaux at the Keeneland Association September Yearling Sales in 2021.
Since then, he’s won his owners – Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing a staggering $785,525 in total prize money, with most of this coming for his Rebel Stakes last time out.
Full List of Auction Sales Prices For 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners
- Tapit Trice $1,300,00
- Kingsbarns $800,000
- Verifying $775,000
- Reincarnate $775,000
- Continuar $635,432
- Jace’s Road $510,000
- Skinner $510,000
- Sun Thunder $495,000
- Rocket Can $245,000
- Mage $235,000
- Practical Move $230,000
- Raise Cain $180,000
- Derma Sotogake $163,397
- Two Phil’s $150,000
- Forte $110,000
- Angel Of Empire $70,000
- Confidence Game $25,000
- Disarm Wasn’t sold via public auction
- Lord Miles Wasn’t sold via public auction
- Hit Show Wasn’t sold via public auction
2023 Kentucky Derby Highest Career Earners
We list the 20 Kentucky Derby runners in order of their total career earnings to date to see which horses will go into the weekend’s race having already banked the most prize money (Source: equibase.com)
Forte Tops the Highest Earnings League Table For The Kentucky Derby School Of 2023
When it comes to the Kentucky Derby league table of career earnings there is a clear front runner.
Step forward Forte, who has won $2,409,830 to date and there is every reason to think this figure will increase further after Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, where he’s the favorite with the best US sportsbooks.
He landed the $1m Flordia Derby this season and also took home $300,00 for winning the Fountain Of Youth Stakes (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.
Derma Sotogake and Angle of Empire Only Others To Have Broken Through The $1m Barrier
Next up in as the second-highest earner running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby is the Japanese horse Derma Sotogake with $1,162,164 won and the Brad Cox runner Angel Of Empire with $1,069,375.
This pair are the only other runners in the Run for the Roses this year that have broken through the $1m prize barrier.
Angel Of Empire won the bulk of his haul when winning the Arkansas Derby last time out at Oaklawn Park, while Derma Sotogake took the UAE Derby in Dubai (watch below), Meydan last time and was also third in the Saudi Derby.
Skinner Has Won the Least Prize Money
At the other end of the prize money league table is the John A. Shirreffs runner Skinner. This Curlin colt was last seen running third in the Santa Anita Derby, but despite some fair place form has only won the one race (from 6 starts).
This has meant he’s only won $216,300 to date – with most of this being picked up for placed efforts in the already mentioned Santa Anita Derby, San Felipe Stakes and Del Mar Futurity.
Full List of Career Earning For 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners
- Forte $2,409,830
- Derma Sotogake $1,162,164
- Angel Of Empire $1,069,375
- Practical Move $884,200
- Tapit Trice $883,650
- Confidence Game $785,525
- Two Phil’s $683,450
- Kingsbarns $657,300
- Verifying $489,900
- Lord Miles $451,100
- Hit Show $404,375
- Rocket Can $383,413
- Reincarnate $345,650
- Continuar $337,889
- Disarm $327,850
- Raise Cain $296,328
- Sun Thunder $247,500
- Mage $247,200
- Jace’s Road $238,050
- Skinner $216,300
