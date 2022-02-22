2022 Cheltenham Festival News: Fakir D’Oudairies Has Ryanair Chase Target

Last Saturday’s Ascot Chase hero – Fakir D’Oudairies – has reportedly come out of that race well by his trainer Joseph O’Brien – so, it’s now ‘all systems go’ for another crack at the Ryanair Chase, at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival ,which also sets up another exciting clash with his old rival Allaho.

Fakir D’Oudairies finished a 12-length second in the Ryanair Chase 12 months ago, with Allaho the winner that day. He’s since finished second to Allaho this season at Punchestown and Thurles, but his recent ‘hard-fought’ success in the Ascot Chase will have many Cheltenham Festival punters feeling he’s value in the Ryanair Chase betting market @10/1 with bet365.

Ryanair Chase Likely To Cut Up

At the moment the 2021 Ryanair Chase winner – Allaho – heads the betting @8/11 with bet365, but with the likes of Energumene, who is more likely to run in the Champion Chase, and A Plus Tard, who is Gold Cup bound, then this race can be expected to cut up a lot between now and it’s race date – Thursday 17th March.

This suggests the current price of Fakir D’Oudairies (@10/1 with bet365) will shorten in the build-up to the race, meaning shrewd punters can potentially trade out on race day at a lower price and lock in a risk-free bet on the JP-McManus-owned 7 year-old.

Plus, with most bookmakers offering ‘Non-runner, No Bet’ on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival races, then should Fakir D’Oudairies not make the Ryanair Chase, punters will get a refund – but be sure to always check the Ts&C’s with your bookie.

Melling Chase At Aintree Also A Target For Fakir

Fakir D’Oudairies also has the Melling Chase at the Aintree Grand National Meeting as a possible target – a race he won 12 months ago too. There is every chance – just like last year – he could take in both the Ryanair Chase and then also head to Aintree the following month.

The Melling Chase is set to be staged on Friday 8th April so there is 22 days between the two races.

Allaho All The Rage, But Fakir The Value?

The Willie Mullins camp have farmed the Ryanair Chase in recent years – winning four of the last six runnings – including the last two. Therefore, it will be a brave punter that takes on the current champ – Allaho – @8/11 with bet365. Many feel he’s one the 2022 Cheltenham Festival bankers of the meeting and it’s easy to see why.

He’s already beaten Fakir D’Oudairies twice this season too, while based on their form in the Ryanair Chase at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival the Joseph O’Brien runner has 12 lengths to find with Allaho.

However, @10/1 with bet365 in the Ryanair antepost market and with bet365 offering NON-RUNNER, NO BET on the race there seems to be little downside in snapping up that price on Fakir D’Oudairies – especially if you are wading in each-way.

Note: Odds are subject to change

