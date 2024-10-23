Report: Manchester United Sends Emissary to Scout Napoli Pair

Manchester United reportedly sent an emissary to watch Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno in action in Serie A.

Manchester United Sends Scout to Napoli Game

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a Manchester United scout attended Napoli’s game against Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday, October 20. The representative was reportedly focused on assessing the performances of left-winger Kvaratskhelia and center-back Buongiorno.

Napoli, who are currently sitting at the top of the Serie A rankings with 19 points from eight matches, had to dig deep to secure maximum points from their trip to Empoli. Kvaratskhelia scored Napoli’s only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. He also created a chance, played a couple of passes into the final third, and attempted three dribbles.

Buongiorno, meanwhile, was solid at the back, completing 54 passes with 90% accuracy, delivering two accurate long balls, making four clearances, and winning seven of eight ground duels.

The Italian joined Napoli in a €40 million ($43.1 million) move from Torino in July 2024 and has become one of the most important players under Antonio Conte. Napoli values him over €70 million ($75.4 million) but has no plans to cash in.

Manchester United could have better luck with Kvaratskhelia, as extension talks between the player and the club have come to a grinding halt. In the summer transfer window, Napoli reportedly turned down a €100 million ($107.8 million) bid from Paris Saint-Germain for their star man, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that the situation could change.

Aurelio De Laurentiis Suggests Kvaratskhelis Could Leave Napoli

Over the weekend, De Laurentiis discussed the Kvaratskhelia renewal (expires June 2027) saga with Sky, bluntly stating that the club will always come first.

He said (via Cult of Calcio):

“The players will stay here as long as we think that’s right. There have been other instances in the past, and we came to terms with them. The will of footballers is important, but the same thing is also true for the club.”

Interestingly, De Laurentiis made similar remarks while discussing Maurizio Sarri, Edinson Cavani, and Gonzalo Higuain’s renewals in the past. All three ended up departing the club shortly after.

Manchester United could capitalize on the ongoing turmoil between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli, but they must act fast, lest the two parties find a breakthrough.