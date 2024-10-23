Soccer

Report: Manchester United Sends Emissary to Scout Napoli Pair

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United reportedly sent an emissary to watch Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno in action in Serie A.

Manchester United Sends Scout to Napoli Game

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a Manchester United scout attended Napoli’s game against Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday, October 20. The representative was reportedly focused on assessing the performances of left-winger Kvaratskhelia and center-back Buongiorno.

Napoli, who are currently sitting at the top of the Serie A rankings with 19 points from eight matches, had to dig deep to secure maximum points from their trip to Empoli. Kvaratskhelia scored Napoli’s only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. He also created a chance, played a couple of passes into the final third, and attempted three dribbles.

Buongiorno, meanwhile, was solid at the back, completing 54 passes with 90% accuracy, delivering two accurate long balls, making four clearances, and winning seven of eight ground duels.

The Italian joined Napoli in a €40 million ($43.1 million) move from Torino in July 2024 and has become one of the most important players under Antonio Conte. Napoli values him over €70 million ($75.4 million) but has no plans to cash in.

Manchester United could have better luck with Kvaratskhelia, as extension talks between the player and the club have come to a grinding halt. In the summer transfer window, Napoli reportedly turned down a €100 million ($107.8 million) bid from Paris Saint-Germain for their star man, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that the situation could change.

Aurelio De Laurentiis Suggests Kvaratskhelis Could Leave Napoli

Over the weekend, De Laurentiis discussed the Kvaratskhelia renewal (expires June 2027) saga with Sky, bluntly stating that the club will always come first.

He said (via Cult of Calcio):

The players will stay here as long as we think that’s right. There have been other instances in the past, and we came to terms with them. The will of footballers is important, but the same thing is also true for the club.

Interestingly, De Laurentiis made similar remarks while discussing Maurizio Sarri, Edinson Cavani, and Gonzalo Higuain’s renewals in the past. All three ended up departing the club shortly after.

Manchester United could capitalize on the ongoing turmoil between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli, but they must act fast, lest the two parties find a breakthrough.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Sends Emissary to Scout Napoli Pair

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 23 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Considering Former Barcelona Manager as Erik ten Hag’s Replacement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 23 2024

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly identified former Barcelona manager Xavi as a potential replacement for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag. The Spaniard has been without a job since…

Former PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“I think they are a team” – Thierry Henry Says PSG Has Become More Balanced After Kylian Mbappe’s Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 23 2024

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has become a more stable team since Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid earlier this summer. The Frenchman, however, suggested that…

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“Outstanding talent” – Gabby Agbonlahor Heaps Praise on Liverpool Ace for ‘Bullying’ Chelsea in Premier League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Berbatov Celebrating For Manchester United
Soccer
“That Should Make You Angry” – Dimitar Berbatov Urges Manchester United Star to Be ‘More Demanding and Arguing’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Arsenal Star Raheem Sterling
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Discusses Raheem Sterling’s Future at the Club Amid Links With Jamie Gittens and Antoine Semenyo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Arrow to top