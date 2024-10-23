Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly identified former Barcelona manager Xavi as a potential replacement for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag. The Spaniard has been without a job since getting dismissed by Barca at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Hoping to improve upon their eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Manchester United made some big signings in the summer transfer window. They brought in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Chido Obi-Martin, and Sekou Kone, splashing a whopping £185 million ($240 million) on summer arrivals.

Despite adding reinforcements, Man Utd are worse off than last season, with them sitting in 12th place after amassing a mere 11 points from eight Premier League matches so far. They have also been poor in the UEFA Europa League, drawing their first two games — against FC Twente and FC Porto — in the competition.

United’s lackluster performances have put Ten Hag under insurmountable pressure, with numerous reports suggesting that the Dutchman is on borrowed time.

Manchester United Considering Ex-Barcelona Boss Xavi for Old Trafford Job

Since last season, many top managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job. Now, The Daily Mail has added former Barcelona coach Xavi to the ever-extending list.

According to the English outlet, Manchester United held talks with the Spanish tactician during their recent trip to Barcelona. Man Utd chiefs, however, have said that they visited the Catalan capital to tend to other business matters. The report further adds that intermediaries have contacted Xavi twice to discuss his potential switch to Old Trafford.

Xavi Is Not a Safe Bet for Man Utd but Options Are Limited

Xavi, one of the finest central midfielders of all time, has yet to prove his mettle as a top-level manager.

He joined Barcelona in November 2021 and failed to keep the club from dropping into the UEFA Europa League in his debut season. In 2022-23, Xavi helped Barcelona to the La Liga title, winning the race against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. However, the Catalans once again fell flat in the UEFA Champions League and were demoted to the Europa League.

The 2023-24 season marked Xavi’s worst at Barcelona, as he failed to win even a single trophy throughout the campaign. Overall, Xavi managed Barcelona in 143 games, taking them to 91 wins, 23 draws, and 29 defeats.

Considering his mediocre track record at Barcelona, United fans are right to be skeptical about his chances of succeeding in England. However, with Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of England and the United States, respectively, Xavi looks like a decent bet among all the managers available at the moment.