"That Should Make You Angry" – Dimitar Berbatov Urges Manchester United Star to Be 'More Demanding and Arguing'

Sushan Chakraborty
Ex-Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to be more demanding of his teammates.

Rammus Hojlund Scored His First League Goal of the Season in Win Over Brentford

Former Atalanta forward Hojlund finally got off the mark in the Premier League on Saturday, October 19, as Manchester United came from behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.

Brentford center-back Ethan Pinnock fired Brentford in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, putting Manchester United under insurmountable pressure. Fortunately for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, his team responded in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho and Hojlund scoring in the 47th and 62nd minutes, respectively, to seal a 2-1 win.

Hojlund’s goal was a thing of beauty, as he executed an excellent dinking finish to send the ball into the back of the net. He also created a chance, completed two dribbles, and won six duels over the course of the game.

Manchester United Legend Dimitar Berbatov Wants Rasmus Hojlund to Be Angry

Over the last 12 months, there have been claims that Manchester United players have not been passing to Hojlund, leading to his poor return in front of goal (via FourFourTwo). Berbatov believes, as a striker, Hojlund must become more vocal on the pitch and refuse to be overlooked by his teammates.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s ‘FIVE’ podcast, the former Manchester United sharpshooter said:

I think as a striker he needs to be more demanding and arguing.

Not being so nice and just pushing the buttons of some of the players around him. Like, give me the ball, asking for the ball, when the ball is not coming because I can see that he was doing some runs behind the defense and then nobody was seeing him. That should make you angry, you have a point to be angry after this one.”

Joining the club in the summer of 2023, Hojlund enjoyed a decent debut season at Manchester United. He did not set the league alight, but he convincingly proved that he had the quality to be at a club of United’s stature. The Danish forward played 43 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 times and providing two assists.

