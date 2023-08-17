After signing Neymar for a league-record $97.89 million on August 15, Al-Hilal are reportedly closing in on Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou.

Al-Hilal have booked medical for Sevilla star Bono

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bono and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement over personal terms after Sevilla gave the deal all-clear. The Andalusian outfit have reportedly agreed to let the 32-year-old leave for a $22.84 million fee.

Taking to social networking channel X, Romano wrote:

“Yassine Bono to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents to be checked today for Moroccan GK who’s joining Saudi league on three year deal.

“Sevilla agreed €21m ($22.84 million) package deal with Al Hilal on Tuesday. Medical booked.”

Yassine Bono to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents to be checked today for Moroccan GK who’s joining Saudi league on three year deal 🔵🇸🇦 Sevilla agreed €21m package deal with Al Hilal on Tuesday. Medical booked. Next one to close after Neymar and Bono: Aleksandar Mitrović. pic.twitter.com/k6lFamC0Ma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

Moroccan hero Bono to earn a handsome salary in Saudi Arabia

Bono, who was one of Morocco’s best players as they reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals last year, will reportedly receive a sizable pay bump in Saudi Arabia.

It has been claimed that the player is set to sign a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club and will earn a net salary of $13.05 million per year during his stay in the desert. The Atlas Lions’ first-choice goalkeeper currently earns $4.35 million per year in Seville.

In Bono, 18-time Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal are getting one of the best goalkeepers in the business. He commands his box superbly, is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and has a knack for popping up with stunning saves.

The two-time UEFA Europa League-winning keeper Bono has been at Sevilla since joining from Girona in September 2020. He has thus far appeared in 142 matches for them, conceding 140 goals and keeping 58 clean sheets. As things stand, the UEFA Super Cup shootout defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday (August 16) will be his last appearance for the Spanish side.

Bono’s transfer to Saudi Arabia further proves the pulling power of the Saudi league. Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Al-Nassr in January 2023, many top European players have made their way to the desert. Considering how star-studded the Saudi teams have become, it will not be surprising to see mega European leagues lose a chunk of their viewership to SPL this season.