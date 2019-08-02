Newcastle submit offer for Edgar

Newcastle are interested in signing the Portuguese defender Edgar this summer.
According to a report from TRT Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the full-back is close to joining the Magpies.
Apparently, Newcastle have submitted a bid for the 25-year-old.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to get the deal over the line now.
Edgar could prove to be a solid addition to Bruce’s back four. Newcastle are in desperate need of quality full-backs this summer.
They have already signed a left-back in Jetro Willems and it seems that Edgar could be the next one though the door.
Last season, Newcastle had to rely on the likes of Yedlin and Manquillo and Edgar should be an upgrade on both players.
The Lille defender has done well in France and he will be hoping to prove his quality in England now.
Edgar can play as a centre back as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Bruce during rotation and injuries.
It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the English league quickly.
Newcastle have been active in the market this summer and they have signed the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton as well.