Newcastle set to sign Kyle Scott

Newcastle are set to complete the signing of Kyle Scott this summer.
According to a report from the Chronicle, the player was spotted at St James’ Park earlier and he will sign a two-year-deal with the Magpies.
Understand the pictures doing the rounds of Kyle Scott are legit, and he could be confirmed as a #NUFC player later today.
Not the big signing people perhaps were hoping for but one with huge potential.
It seems that Steve Bruce is looking to add depth to his midfield. The former Chelsea playmaker could prove to be a useful signing for Newcastle.
The 21-year-old should join up with the club’s U23s but he is good enough to be a part of the first team in cup games.
Scott was on loan at Dutch side Telstar last season.
He will be hoping to continue his development at Newcastle United now. The Magpies have done well to develop young players in the past and Scott will be looking to make his way into Bruce’s first-team plans soon.
Newcastle have already signed Joelinton from Hoffenheim and Scott will be their second summer signing.
They have been linked with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Harry Wilson as well. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can improve their squad sufficiently before the window closes.
Here is how the fans have reacted to the Kyle Scott reports.
He was nicknamed “Modric” in the Chelsea youth team apparently.
Could be a good signing as we have poor debt in the U23’s
He’s a great passer neat and tidy looks a prospect!!
Check out these through balls 👌🏻👏🏻https://t.co/9LvnlMZron
When I heard we had another deal in the pipeline after Joelinton. This is not what I had in mind
