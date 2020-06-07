Newcastle keen on signing Eberechi Eze

Newcastle are thought to be keen on the QPR forward Eberechi Eze.

According to Daily Mail, the Premier League club have expressed their interest in the 21-year-old attacker.

Eze has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well and he is tipped to have a big future in the game. The QPR ace is a target for West Ham and Spurs as well.

Apparently, Newcastle’s prospective director Jamie Reuben is keen on signing the player for the Magpies.

Once the takeover is completed, Newcastle will be able to make moves in the market and it seems that they are already formulating their transfer plans.

Eze will be out of contract in 12 months and he could be signed for a reasonable price now.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle manage to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Under the new owners, Newcastle are likely to have more resources than West Ham or Spurs. If they are truly interested in Eze, they will have a good chance.

Furthermore, they can offer him more game time as compared to Spurs.

Newcastle are in desperate need of forwards and Eze could be a key part of their first team next season.

Despite his tender age, he seems ready to make the step up. Eze has 12 goals to his name this season.