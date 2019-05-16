Newcastle keen on Everton’s Yannick Bolasie

Newcastle are apparently weighing up a move for the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
The 29-year-old is unwanted at the Merseyside club and the Sun claims that they are prepared to sell him for a fee of around £7 million this summer.
Newcastle could certainly use a wide player next season but Bolasie would be an unimpressive signing.
He has failed to perform at his best since leaving Crystal Palace and even though the fee is nominal, Benitez should look to sign better and younger players.
Bolasie isn’t going to get any better with age and Newcastle will be left with an underperforming asset for the next few seasons.
The winger was on loan at Aston Villa and Anderlecht this past season and he did well in Belgium. However, the Premier League is a bigger step up and there is no evidence to suggest that he will shine for Newcastle.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer. He should look to continue at Anderlecht if the Belgian side are willing to pay up for his services.
He was enjoying his football in Belgium and it could be a good level for him at this stage of his career.